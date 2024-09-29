Indonesia’s Salak Agroforestry System Receives Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems Recognition From FAO

20 September 2024, Bangkok/Jakarta/ Rome - An agroforestry system cultivating salak, or snake fruit in Bali, Indonesia along with a unique carp pond farming system in Austria and the Cocoa Agroforestry System of Sao Tome and Principe, have become the latest additions to Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS).

The systems, formally designated during a meeting of the GIAHS Scientific Advisory Group on 19 September, included the first ones to be approved from Indonesia and Sao Tome and Principe and the second from Austria.

Under the flagship programme of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the sites selected are of global significance, demonstrating food security and livelihoods, agrobiodiversity, sustainable knowledge systems and practices, social values and cultural heritage, as well as outstanding landscapes. Many of these sites showcase excellent practices for enhancing the agrifood systems resilience to climate change and for the sustainable biodiversity and ecosystems.

With the newest addition to the global agricultural heritage systems list, FAO’s worldwide agricultural heritage network now consists of 89 systems in 28 countries around the globe.

Salak Agroforestry System in Karangasem, Bali

This agroforestry system in Karangasem —the driest region in the island of Bali —integrates cultivation of the salak fruit, also known as snake fruit due to its snakeskin-like peel – with diverse crops. It was developed by the Indigenous Balinese People using the traditional subak system of water management.

This enhances agrobiodiversity, maintains the existing topography, help avoid erosion, conserves water, sequesters carbon, and supports food security, while preserving cultural heritage and sustaining local livelihoods.

Every part of the salak palm is utilised, making it a zero-waste crop. This practice enhances sustainability and resource efficiency. Meanwhile the system integrates salak cultivation with various other crops, including mangoes, bananas, and medicinal plants, creating a rich, biodiverse agricultural landscape.

Rooted in traditional Balinese philosophies such as “Tri Hita Karana” and “Tri Mandala,” this system reflects a harmonious relationship between humans, nature, and spirituality that have been listed as UNESCO Cultural Landscapes.

Unique Austrian carp pond farming

Carp pond farming in the Waldviertel region of Lower Austria is a unique aquaculture system with a 900-year history. Using low stocking densities and traditional practices, it maintains a biodiverse pond ecosystem that connects to the surrounding forests.

This sustainable practice supports biodiversity, conserves water and preserves cultural heritage through the production of high-quality carp and innovative fish products. The farming system supports the local economy not only through the sale of carp but also by promoting agrotourism and the innovative use of carp leather to create accessories.

Besides producing food, the ponds offer ecological services such as water retention, flood control, and carbon sequestration, helping to regulate the local microclimate. They also serve as important habitats for a variety of species, including birds, insects, and aquatic life, contributing to regional biodiversity.

The maintenance of this diverse ecosystem also helps to preserve the genetic diversity of carp and other species, which is vital for adapting to future environmental changes.

Cocoa Agroforestry System in Sao Tome and Principe

The Cocoa Agroforestry System of Sao Tome and Principe is known for its high-quality Amelonado cocoa. It combines traditional farming with diverse crops to enhance food security, strengthen the livelihoods of farming families, preserve cultural heritage, and maintain biodiversity. Despite a history of enslavement, inequality, and conflict, this system exemplifies the resilience of its people in their commitment to building sustainable practices and development.

Cocoa is a major source of export income, but the integration of diverse crops like bananas, breadfruit, and taro provides additional food sources and income streams, enhancing resilience against market fluctuations and environmental stresses.

Sao Tome and Principe’s tropical forests are a global conservation priority, being the second highest for bird and fauna conservation among 75 African forests. The country is a leader in organic farming, with over 25 percent of its agricultural land certified for organic production.

Local cooperatives focus on high-quality, fair-trade products and involve both women and men, promoting gender inclusion and improving farmer livelihoods.

