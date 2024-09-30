Ukraine: UN Official Deplores Deadly Double Attack On Hospital

28 September 2024

The medical facility was hit in twin drone strikes that morning and at least nine people were killed, according to media reports.

UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Matthias Schmale issued a statement saying he was devastated by the attacks.

Not a target

“Places providing healthcare must always be safe and not be subjected to such ruthless violence,” he said.

He added that the second strike “compounded the suffering of the wounded and incapacitated first responders.”

Mr. Schmale said attacks against the wounded and those helping them are prohibited under international humanitarian law, while civilians and civilian infrastructure should not be targeted.

