AI-powered Art Puts ‘Digital Environmentalism’ On Display At UN Headquarters

By Conor Lennon

21 September 2024

Abstract shapes in green, orange and white flow into and out of each other in an endless, never-repeating pattern, combined with ambient music that induces a hypnotizing effect on those who stare at it a little too long (like this writer).

It’s pretty hard for delegates at High-Level Week and the Summit of the Future to miss Large Nature Model: Coral. The artwork covers a whole section of wall in the ground floor corridor of the UN Headquarters Conference building, facing the Japanese Peace Garden.

As well as drawing the eye, however, the artist behind the piece is subtly drawing attention to two of the major global issues under discussion at the UN during the busiest week of the year: the climate crisis and the impact of artificial intelligence.

Mesmerizing message

AI was used to gather together millions of photos of coral reefs, many of which are endangered by rising ocean temperatures. The effect on the viewer is both mesmerizing and, given the context, poignant: coral reef ecosystems are among the most vulnerable ecosystems on the planet to climate change.

These undersea cities, which support 25 per cent of marine life, could virtually disappear by the end of this century.

“I hope that Large Nature Model: Coral inspires people to see how technology can foster deeper connections with our planet and empower us to work together toward a more sustainable world,” said Mr. Anadol at the launch of the installation.

He was joined by Vilas Dhar, the President of the Patrick J McGovern Foundation – a philanthropic organization dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence and data science solutions for all – and Melissa Fleming, the UN Under Secretary-General for Global Communications, whose department jointly organized the exhibition.

“AI is not just a tool for innovation - it’s a force that can reshape how we see our planet, reconnecting us with the beauty and fragility of nature in ways never before possible. Refik Anadol’s brilliant vision allows us to use technology to engage the senses and spark a deeper emotional connection to our natural world,” said Mr. Dhar.

Large Nature Model: Coral will be on display at the UN headquarters from 21 to 28 September, coinciding with the annual gathering of world leaders and the Summit of the Future. The Summit, which takes place from 22 to 23 September, focuses on strengthening multilateralism and addressing critical challenges and opportunities, including those presented by new and emerging technologies such as AI.

