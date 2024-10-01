About 60,000 Children Crossed Into Syria From Lebanon In Less Than A Week

About 60,000 children have fled into Syria from Lebanon in the past week, with many suffering from dehydration and exhaustion, said Save the Children calling for an immediate de-escalation of violence in the region.

Around 100,000 people - an estimated 60% Syrian, 40% Lebanese - have crossed into Syria from Lebanon since the hostilities intensified on 24 September, according to UN figures [1]. It is estimated that the violence has displaced around one million people - almost one fifth of the population of Lebanon.

The border crossings are densely crowded with mainly children, women, and people with disabilities waiting to cross into Syria. Many more may be crossing using informal border points.

The Jdeidet Yabous crossing was affected by violence when a nearby building was destroyed. At the same time, airstrikes have been reported across rural Damascus and Homs, areas receiving many of those fleeing from Lebanon.

Save the Children is calling for the protection of densely crowded civilian areas, in accordance with the obligations of all conflict parties under International Humanitarian Law.

Syria is already grappling with its largest ever humanitarian crisis after 13 years of conflict. More than 16 million people, 45% of them children, require some form of humanitarian assistance while humanitarian funding has dwindled. Lebanon hosts around 1.5 million Syrians who fled the conflict.

Rasha Muhrez, Save the Children’s Syria Response Director said:

" Children are paying the highest price for this violence, forced to flee their homes under the constant threat of airstrikes and attacks. Some children have been forced to walk for hours under the threat of airstrikes, just to reach a border that’s still dangerous. This cannot continue.

"People are fleeing Lebanon and entering a country where services have near collapsed after 14 years of conflict. The humanitarian crisis in Syria is at record levels and its being dragged into regional escalations.

"Syria is not a playground for attacks-children cannot take any more. All parties must de-escalate. Every day of delay puts more lives at risk. Children cannot survive this relentless violence."

Lebanon's Health Ministry reported more than 50 people killed in Sunday's strikes by Israeli forces. It has said that about 1,600 people have been killed in the latest escalation of violence.

Save the Children has been working in Syria since 2012, reaching over 8.3 million people, including more than nearly four million children across the country. Save the Children’s programming combines emergency & life-saving work alongside the restoration of basic services, including education, food security, water, sanitation and hygiene.

Save the Children has been working in Lebanon since 1953. Since October 2023, in response to the escalating cross-border situation, we’ve been scaling up our response in Lebanon, to support displaced Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian children and families.

