Over 22,500 Have Suffered ‘Life-Changing Injuries’ In Gaza: WHO

12 September 2024

These include severe limb injuries, amputations, spinal cord trauma, traumatic brain injuries and major burns.

Israeli forces pushed into Gaza in response to the 7 October 2023 terror attacks by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups in southern Israel.

Dr. Richard Peeperkorn, WHO Representative in the occupied Palestinian territory, highlighted that the surge in rehabilitation needs is occurring alongside the wholesale collapse of Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure.

“Patients can’t get the care they need. Acute rehabilitation services are severely disrupted and specialized care for complex injuries is not available, placing patients’ lives at risk. Immediate and long-term support is urgently needed to address the enormous rehabilitation needs.”

Services non-existent

Services such as wound care, physical therapy, and psychological support are either inaccessible or entirely unavailable, leaving thousands at risk of further complications, disabilities or even death.

According to the UN health agency, only 17 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals remain partially functional, primary healthcare and community-level services are frequently suspended, due to insecurity, attacks and repeated evacuation orders.

Gaza’s only limb reconstruction and rehabilitation centre, located in the Nasser Medical Complex and supported by WHO, has been non-functional since December 2023 due to lack of supplies and staff, and was further damaged in a February 2024 raid.

Additionally, the loss of trained physiotherapists due to the fighting between Israel and Hamas has further hampered rehabilitation efforts.

Thousands more at risk

The figures, detailed in WHO’s analysis Estimating Trauma Rehabilitation Needs in Gaza using Injury Data from Emergency Medical Teams, reflect data as of 23 July.

Beyond the newly injured, tens of thousands of Palestinians already living with chronic conditions or impairments are now at heightened risk due to the collapse of critical services, WHO said.

As the hostilities continue, WHO emphasized the need for safe access to all essential health services, including rehabilitation, to prevent further suffering.

It renewed its call for an immediate ceasefire to facilitate aid, rebuild the health system and save lives.

Economic devastation

The ongoing conflict has also left Gaza’s already fragile economy in ruins.

According to a report published on Thursday by UN Trade and Development, UNCTAD, the Strip’s gross domestic product (GDP) has fallen by a staggering 81 per cent, pushing the region into an unprecedented economic crisis.

Massive job losses and soaring unemployment have worsened poverty, leaving most families in dire need of humanitarian assistance, UNCTAD said, adding that the economy of the West Bank has also been severely disrupted by violence, demolitions, confiscations and settlement expansions.

“The Palestinian government’s fiscal stability is under immense pressure, jeopardizing its ability to function effectively and provide essential services,” it noted.

The report called for urgent intervention by the international community to stabilize the economy, rebuild infrastructure and support long-term peace efforts in the region.

“This includes considering a comprehensive recovery plan for the occupied Palestinian territory, increased international aid and support, release of withheld revenues and lifting the blockade on Gaza.”

Experts denounce harassment of journalists

In a news release on Thursday, independent UN human rights experts condemned the escalating violence, harassment and obstruction of journalists in the West Bank since the start of Israel’s military offensive there on 27 August.

“We strongly denounce the attacks and harassment of journalists in the illegally occupied West Bank, which are nothing but crude attempts by the Israeli army to block independent reporting on potential war crimes,” the Human Rights Council-appointed experts said.

At least three incidents in September involved Israeli security forces firing live ammunition at journalists and their vehicles in Jenin and Tulkarm while they were reporting on military operations and civilian casualties.

Four more were injured, even though several were wearing clearly marked press jackets.

Israeli forces also impeded journalists - including an Al Jazeera team - from doing their work, forcing them to delete material and subjecting them to intimidation. At least one journalist was arbitrarily arrested and interrogated, while numerous others reported being chased down by bulldozers operated by Israeli security forces.

Disdain for the press

“It is deeply disturbing to see Israeli soldiers in the West Bank replicating the same disdain for the safety of journalists as in Gaza in blatant violation of international law. Foreign media continue to be denied access to Gaza and now their safety in the West Bank is also being seriously threatened, gravely hindering their journalistic work,” the experts said.

Since October 2023, at least 29 journalists have been detained by Israeli forces in the West Bank, and three by the Palestinian Authority. Some remain under administrative detention, with documented cases of ill-treatment, including sexual and gender-based violence.

The experts added that Israel, as an occupying power, must respect the work and safety of journalists in the occupied Palestinian Territory, as required by international law. They further noted that they are in contact with the Israeli Government on the issue.

Appointed and mandated by the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, the experts are mandated to monitor and report on specific thematic or country situations. Independent of the United Nations, they are not UN staff and do not draw a salary for their work.

© Scoop Media

