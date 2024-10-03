SDG: Goal Of The Month | October 2024 | Goal 2 - No Hunger

“The world of zero hunger envisioned by SDG 2 is not only necessary — with action on finance, it is achievable. Together, let’s consign hunger to the history books. Let’s build the strong, resilient and sustainable food and nutrition systems all people need and deserve.” – António Guterres, UN Secretary-General, 24 July, 2024

WHERE WE ARE

As we work toward Goal 2—creating a world free of hunger by 2030—we face an urgent crisis that has escalated alarmingly since 2015. The number of people experiencing chronic hunger surged to approximately 733 million in 2023, representing 9.1% of the global population. Factors such as the pandemic, conflict, climate change, and deepening inequalities have all contributed to this dire situation. Additionally, around 2.3 billion people struggled with moderate to severe food insecurity, a stark increase from previous years.

Hunger not only threatens individual well-being but also impedes sustainable development. Malnutrition traps people in cycles of poverty, reducing productivity and increasing vulnerability to disease. With over 2 billion individuals lacking regular access to safe and nutritious food, and millions of children facing stunted growth and wasting, the challenge is monumental. A world with zero hunger can positively impact our economies, health, education, equality and social development. It’s a key piece of building a better future for everyone.

SDG 2 in Numbers

Despite global efforts, in 2022, an estimated 45 million children under the age of 5 suffered from wasting, 148 million had stunted growth and 37 million were overweight. A fundamental shift in trajectory is needed to achieve the 2030 nutrition targets.

To achieve zero hunger by 2030, urgent coordinated action and policy solutions are essential to tackle inequalities, transform food systems, invest in sustainable agriculture, and mitigate the impacts of conflict and the pandemic on global nutrition and food security.

In 2023, 733 million people faced hunger – a persistently high number that has remained almost unchanged for three years.

The rise in hunger is attributed to multiple factors, including conflict, climate change, economic shocks, and the COVID-19 pandemic. These issues have led to higher food prices and decreased food availability.

