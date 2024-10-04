SBD$200 Million Allocated For CDF To Boost Rural Development, Livelihood

A total of over $200 million has been allocated for the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) programme this year by the Government for National Unity and Transformation (GNUT).

Honourable Minister for the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD), Rollen Seleso revealed in Parliament a fortnight ago.

“…I wish to thank the Government for National Unity and Transformation, for its ongoing commitment towards this important fund where a total of over $200 million being allocated and this is expected to boost the development aspect of our communities, of course, through the guidance of the new CDF Act 2023,” Hon. Minister Seleso said when responding to the Speech from the Throne.

Of the sum, each constituency expects to receive approximately total of $4 million.

He said CDF can bring significant positive changes if used strategically.

Hon. Minister Seleso also took the opportunity and appealed to his colleague Members of Parliament (MPs) to support MRD’s transformation of the CDF.

“Yes, we are faced with a lot of challenges, but despite these pressures, we must lead the way as leaders and I must thank all my colleague Members of Parliament for your continued support.”

Hon. Minister Seleso also informed Parliament about the ongoing consultation on the CDF regulation that MRD is currently leading.

“This regulation will validate and support the Act policy and strategies and resources. This will ensure that the CDF becomes a significant resource in Solomon Islands for collaborative, sustainable development and it is our firm belief that every Solomon Islander will benefit from this opportunity,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, on the CDF Act 2023 implementation, Minister Seleso said that implementation is on track as it is one of the top priorities of the government’s 100 days policy.

“Implementation of it has already started,” he said.

He added that MRD, “being the custodian of this important act, is now ensuring all the requirements in implementing it.”

The Minister while acknowledging the Act’s implementation challenges, strongly believe in collective support.

“While implementing this act comes with so many challenges, I must say that I strongly believe through our collective support and in the long run, this important legislation will help us strengthen our wishes to realize the much-needed development and transformation we so desire for our constituencies and people.”

Hon. Minister Seleso then reiterated the Governor General’s call for MPs to do their duties with honesty and clear vision and also encouraged them to grow as leaders and perform their duties well with integrity.

It is understood the CDF allocation for financial year 2023 was $340 million. However, for this financial year 2024 the allocation under the MRD Development budget was approximately $200 million.

The substantial budget cut is related to the short financial year for constituencies to implement their development activities and programs.

CDF is a program of the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) administered by MRD and is implemented through the 50 constituencies in the country purposely to improve the social and economic livelihoods of all Solomon Islanders.

MRD’s vision is to ensure all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participate in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihood.

