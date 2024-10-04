Explainer: What Is Security Council Resolution 1701?

By Eileen Travers

1 October 2024

Those discussions come at a time when attacks are escalating between Israel and Hezbollah, an armed group that holds with its allies 62 of the 128 democratically elected seats in Lebanon’s parliament.

Here’s what you need to know about the critical resolution that has been the linchpin of peace between Israel and Lebanon for almost two decades and the 10,000 UN peacekeepers who are tasked with implementing it on the ground.

Council acts to stop war

Adopted unanimously in 2006, the purpose of resolution 1701 continues to be about ending hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, with the Council calling for a permanent ceasefire to be based on the creation of a buffer zone.

By the resolution, the Council decided to take steps to ensure peace, among them authorising an increase of force strength of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to a maximum of 15,000 troops that would, among other things, monitor the cessation of hostilities, support Lebanese armed forces as Israel withdrew from southern Lebanon and ensure the safe return of displaced persons.

The UN mission also would continue its annually renewed mandate, which the Council established in 1978.

What are the resolution’s key provisions?

The key elements of the 19-paragraph-long resolution include the Security Council’s call for a full cessation of hostilities based upon, in particular, the immediate end by Hezbollah of all attacks and by Israel of all offensive military operations.

The resolution called for Israel and Lebanon to support a permanent ceasefire and a long-term solution based on the following principles and elements:

full implementation of the relevant provisions of the Taif Accords and of resolutions 1559 (2004) and 1680 (2006), requiring the disarmament of all armed groups in Lebanon, so there will be no weapons or authority in country other than that of the Lebanese State

no foreign forces in Lebanon without the Government’s consent

no sales or supply of arms and related materiel to Lebanon except as authorised by its Government

provision to the UN of all remaining maps of landmines in Lebanon in Israel’s possession

full respect by both parties for the Blue Line and security arrangements to prevent the resumption of hostilities, including an area free of any armed personnel, assets and weapons other than those of the Lebanese authorities and UNIFIL between the Blue Line and the Litani River

What’s the Blue Line?

Stretching for 120km along Lebanon’s southern frontier and Israel’s northern border, the so-called “Blue Line” is “a key to peace in the region” and one of the central elements of resolution 1701 since the war in 2006, with UNIFIL peacekeepers being its temporary custodian, according to UN Peacekeeping.

Based on various historical maps, some dating back almost a century, the Blue Line is not a border, but a temporary “line of withdrawal” set by the UN in 2000 for the practical purpose of confirming the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon.

Whenever Israeli or Lebanese authorities wish to undertake any activities close to the Blue Line, UNIFIL requests that they provide advance notice, allowing the UN mission to keep authorities on all sides informed, to minimise any misunderstandings that could lead to increased tensions.

How is resolution 1701 implemented?

Ultimately, it is up to Israel and Lebanon to determine the exact path of a future border, according to UN Peacekeeping, and meanwhile, UNIFIL is mandated to ensure full respect for and prevent violations of relevant provisions of resolution 1701.

“Any crossing of the Blue Line by any side constitutes a violation of UN Security Council resolution 1701 and, as UNIFIL, we deal with all violations in the same manner,” according to UN Peacekeeping.

UNIFIL monitors the Blue Line, including the airspace above it and through coordination, liaising and patrolling to prevent violations, and reports all violations to the Security Council. The Council has requested continued reporting on the implementation of resolution 1701 every four months.

Whenever there is an incident across the Blue Line, UNIFIL immediately deploys additional troops to that location if needed to avoid a direct conflict between the two sides and to ensure that the situation is contained. At the same time, it liaises with the Lebanese Armed Forces and the Israel Defense Forces in order to reverse and bring an end to the situation without any escalation.

Current situation on the ground

Hostilities along and across the Blue Line have escalated for nearly one year following Hamas-led attacks in Israel left more than 1,000 dead and another 250 taken hostage in Gaza, where the ensuing and ongoing war has seen Israeli military operations trigger a humanitarian crisis while killing nearly 42,000 people, over 200 humanitarian staff and nearly 200 journalists, as of 1 October.

While Hezbollah has told the media its attacks against Israel are to show solidarity with Palestinians facing that devastating war, Israeli armed forces have retaliated in turn with air strikes deep into Lebanon, booby-trapped pager attacks and now a ground invasion, recently displacing more than one million people in Lebanon. Media reports say the ongoing violence has displaced about 60,000 people in northern Israel.

Continued exchanges of fire across the Blue Line since 8 October 2023 are in repeated breach of the cessation of hostilities and in violation of resolution 1701, according to a letter the UN Secretary-General sent to the Security Council in late July.

Between 8 October 2023 and 30 June 2024, UNIFIL detected 15,101 trajectories, of which 12,459 were from south to north of the Blue Line and 2,642 from north to south. While most exchanges of fire have been confined to within a few kilometres of either side of the Blue Line, several strikes have reached as far as 130 km into Lebanon and 30 km into Israel.

Now what?

On 30 September, the Israeli Defense Forces notified UNIFIL of their intention to undertake limited ground incursions into Lebanon, according to a statement issued by the UN mission on Tuesday.

Resolution 1701 is the only viable solution to bring back stability in this region

“Despite this dangerous development, peacekeepers remain in position,” UNFIL said. “We are regularly adjusting our posture and activities, and we have contingency plans ready to activate if absolutely necessary.”

The UN mission reiterated that peacekeeper safety and security is paramount, and all actors are reminded of their obligation to respect it. At this time, UNIFIL forces continue to staff their bases and fulfill some duties. Right now, they are unable to carry out vehicular patrols.

According to reports, orders for civilians to evacuate some villages in the area have been issued by Israel. Meanwhile, the UN has reiterated that civilian lives must be protected whether they stay or leave.

“Any crossing into Lebanon is in violation of Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a violation of resolution 1701,” UNIFIL said. “We urge all actors to step back from such escalatory acts, which will only lead to more violence and more bloodshed. The price of continuing the current course of action is too high.”

Stating that civilians must be protected, civilian infrastructure must not be targeted, and international law must be respected, UNFIL said “we strongly urge the parties to recommit to Security Council resolutions and 1701 as the only viable solution to bring back stability in this region.”

Can UNIFIL use force?

Yes, in certain circumstances.

Renewed annually by the Council at the request of Lebanon, UNIFIL is a peacekeeping mission operating under Chapter 6 of the UN Charter.

In carrying out their mandate, UNIFIL personnel may exercise their inherent right of self-defence. In addition to the use of force beyond self-defence, UNIFIL may under certain circumstances and conditions resort to the proportionate and gradual use of force to:

ensure that its area of operations is not utilised for hostile activities

resist attempts by forceful means to prevent UNIFIL from discharging its duties under is Council-authorised mandate

protect UN personnel, facilities, installations and equipment

ensure the security and freedom of movement of UN personnel and humanitarian workers

protect civilians under imminent threat of physical violence

Read the full text of resolution 1701 here: https://unsco.unmissions.org/sites/default/files/s_res_17012006.pdf

