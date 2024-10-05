The Palestine Institute For Public Diplomacy New Resource: The Global Accountability Map For Palestine

The interactive map shows concrete measures and sanctions taken since October by governments, parliaments, courts, businesses and civil society groups in response to the ongoing genocide and Nakba in Palestine.

The map categorizes actions based on the category of stakeholder that implemented them - government and local authorities, civil society, higher education institutions, businesses - and tags each action by its type—economic, cultural, military trade, political, or legal.

The map includes a search function and aims to be updated by crowd-sourced submissions.

"We must end Israel's impunity and the world's complicity, in order to end the ongoing genocide and decades-long injustices against Palestinians. While the world's most powerful actors have enabled the genocide and are systematically supporting the horrors against our people, we recognize that in the past year, tireless mobilization has led to positive shifts worldwide. This map is designed to spotlight these efforts and serve as a tool for both information and inspiration, demonstrating that together we can change the status quo and move towards a free Palestine." Said Inès Abdel Razek, co-director of the Palestine Institute for Public Diplomacy.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The map so-far includes 166 measures taken by governments, to local authorities, courts, businesses, and civil society.

Regarding the methodology chosen, the measures marked in the map refer to approved and documented actions taken by recognized entities from civil society, the private sector, and governments that hold Israeli colonial entities and interests accountable.

Position statements, declarations, UN resolutions, petitions, demonstrations and other calls to action have not been included unless they resulted in actual measures being implemented.

Efforts to hold the Israeli colonial regime accountable have been ongoing for years, driven by the enduring struggle against the Nakba and oppression of Palestinians. At present, our map highlights only actions taken since October 2023, as the global community has renewed its focus on Palestine due to the ongoing genocide and the continued fight against colonialism.

States that do not recognize Israel and do not hold formal relations with the colonial regime don't have actions included on the map, as their continuous position means there are no new measures to display.

The map will continue to be updated with crowd-sourced suggestions.

CHECK THE MAP: https://www.thepipd.com/resources/accountability-map/

© Scoop Media

