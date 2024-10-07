PACC Demands NZ Government Comply With International Law Without Delay Over The Ongoing Israeli Genocide In Gaza

As we observe the sad first anniversary of Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, we face a difficult truth: this genocide could have been avoided if nations had honoured their commitments to international law. Unfortunately, the inaction of the international community, including New Zealand, is hard to ignore.

In the last 12 months, we have seen the appalling ethnic cleansing unleashed by Israel, resulting in the loss of over 41,000 Palestinian lives and leaving around 100,000 injured—many of whom will carry the physical and emotional scars for life. Entire families in Gaza have been eradicated. Much of the Gaza strip has become a graveyard, with thousands of bodies buried under the ruins of destroyed homes. Whole neighborhoods have vanished, while Gaza’s infrastructure and healthcare system lay in tatters.

The UN reports a deliberate campaign of starvation has triggered widespread famine and disease. Hepatitis A is spreading, and Polio is re-emerging, and relief workers are struggling to vaccinate children while under constant threat from bombs and missiles. Healthcare professionals, humanitarian workers, and journalists face overwhelming violence, including killings, injuries, and imprisonment. Human rights organisations have documented widespread torture and abuse, including sexual violence in detention camps. This horrifying situation is not merely a reflection on the past year; it is an ongoing nightmare, with no resolution in sight.

Amid this horror, the Palestinian community, both at home and abroad, has endured the weight of systemic racism and discrimination. Many have faced concerted efforts from politicians, media outlets, and institutions to undermine our calls for justice and rightful recognition.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Yet, amidst widespread adversity, the spirit of the Palestinian people endures, supported by a vibrant solidarity movement in Aotearoa. Across cities and towns, over the past year, hundreds of thousands of Kiwis have mobilised every week calling for an end to the genocide and demanding justice and freedom for Palestine.

Despite this strong display of solidarity, New Zealand has chosen inaction, failing to impose sanctions on Israel or speak out against its atrocities, revealing a troubling complicity in these crimes.

Now, more than ever, it is crucial for Aotearoa New Zealand to take a stand. Condemning Israel and calling for an end to genocide, implementing sanctions against Israel and ceasing all trade until Israel abides by international law, recognising Palestinian statehood, and realigning its foreign policy to reflect international humanitarian obligations are essential steps that must be taken immediately.

As we reflect on this dark moment, we embrace the Palestinian community in a spirit of aroha and kotahitanga. We urge all people who value human rights to join us in advocating for a world where the oppressed are heard, their rights are protected, and a path to justice and true liberation is forged for all.

Free Palestine. End the Genocide. Stand with Humanity.

