Targeting Houthi Weapons Smuggling And Procurement Networks

Monday, 7 October 2024, 6:17 pm
Press Release: U.S. Department of State

October 2, 2024

The United States is today imposing sanctions on one individual and three companies that have facilitated weapons procurement and smuggling operations for the Houthis. These facilitators and suppliers have enabled the terrorist group to acquire dual-use and military grade materials and components needed to manufacture, maintain, and deploy advanced missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles that threaten the interests of the United States and our allies.

Additionally, the United States is sanctioning one entity linked to illicit Houthi commercial shipments, as well as sanctioning that entity’s two vessels, including one that has transported shipments on behalf of the network of Houthi financial official Sa’id al-Jamal and an affiliate of Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff.

The Houthis rely on global supply chains and illicit revenue generation to sustain their reckless attacks against commercial vessels in vital waterways and civilian populations. We will continue to target those who support the Houthis’ attempts to destabilize regional peace and security as well as threaten innocent lives and freedom of navigation.

The Department of the Treasury sanctions actions today were taken pursuant to counterterrorism authority Executive Order 13224, as amended.

