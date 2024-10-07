Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Comment By UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan On Killings In Haiti

Monday, 7 October 2024, 8:11 pm
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Geneva, 4 October 2024

We are horrified by Thursday’s gang attacks in the town of Pont Sondé in Haiti’s Artibonite department. Members of the “Gran Grif” gang used automatic rifles to shoot at the population, killing at least 70 people, among them about 10 women and three infants.

At least 16 people were seriously injured, including two gang members hit during an exchange of fire with Haitian police.

As the attacks unfolded, gang members reportedly set fire to at least 45 houses and 34 vehicles, forcing a number of residents to flee.

We call for increased international financial and logistical assistance to the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti. It is crucial that the authorities carry out a prompt and thorough investigation into this attack, hold those responsible to account, and guarantee reparations for the victims and their families.

