Habitat For Humanity Fiji And Japan Improve Vital Water Supply System To Vuaki Village And Somolevu Catholic School

Japan Ambassasdor to Fiji MrRokuichiro Michi, Habitat Fiji Head of Programs Pravneil Chand with Community members of Vuaki Village (Photo/Supplied)

Suva, Fiji (October 8, 2024) – Habitat for Humanity Fiji, in collaboration with the Government of Japan, proudly marked the completion and official handover of a newly installed water supply system and upgraded sanitation facilities for Vuaki Village and Somolevu Catholic School. This project was made possible through Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP), with generous funding support of FJ$242,732 (US$122,221).

This project addresses critical challenges faced by the community and school, including inadequate water supply, declining water quality, and poor sanitation facilities. The newly installed system has created reliable source of clean water for both Vuaki Village and Somolevu Catholic School, significantly improving sanitation and hygiene conditions, and promoting better health and well-being.

"The struggles we share in the community in regards to access to clean drinking water goes back generations. We used to rely on shore springs, which was quite a challenge as we waited during low tide to fetch water, and even then, we could still taste salt in it, but after the project we now access water directly from the communal taps, thanks to the Embassy of Japan and Habitat for Humanity Fiji" - Tanieal Qorowale- Vuaki Village.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “We are delighted to be able to hand over the new Water Supply System and Common Toilets Facilities to Vuaki village and Somolevu Catholic School. This infrastructure project paves the way for a more secure life and a brighter future. We are delighted that children will be able to wash their hands with clean water and learn in a safe environment, and that families will have a safe place to gather. The Embassy of Japan is committed to supporting Fiji’s development including strengthening of its water sector and the well-being of people of Fiji” – Rokuichiro Michi, Japan Ambassador to Fiji.

“We are honored to have partnered with the Government of Japan on this essential project for Vuaki Village and Somolevu Catholic School. Access to clean water and improved sanitation is critical for public health and fundamental to inclusive community development. The completion of this water supply system and upgraded sanitation facilities have created a lasting impact, providing both the village and the school with the resources they need to improve quality of life, promote well-being, and improve attendance at school”, Susan Naidu, National Director, Habitat for Humanity.

The Government of Japan, through its GGP Programme, has been a long-standing partner in empowering communities across Fiji, particularly through projects aimed at improving education, water supply, health, and other vital sectors. Since its inception in 1990, the GGP Programme has supported 423 projects in Fiji, with a total investment exceeding USD 32 million.

About Habitat for Humanity Fiji:

Habitat for Humanity Fiji is committed to providing adequate housing and strengthening resilience through housing, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WaSH) programs across Fiji. This project exemplifies our mission to bring people together to build homes, communities, and hope, with a particular focus on improving access to clean water and sanitation for vulnerable communities.

© Scoop Media

