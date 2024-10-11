India And New Zealand Strengthen Ties As Modi And Luxon Set Vision For Future Cooperation

In a pivotal moment for India-New Zealand relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon of New Zealand have held their first formal meeting, marking a significant step forward in the evolving relationship between the two nations. Despite challenges that have delayed key initiatives, such as the launch of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), this high-level interaction offers a renewed opportunity to reaffirm the shared commitment to deepening economic and strategic ties. The two leaders met in the very early hours of Friday (NZT) while in Laos for the East Asia Summit.

Both India and New Zealand boast complementary strengths across a range of sectors, including technology, innovation, agriculture, and renewable energy. As the two leaders meet, this engagement opens new pathways for collaboration that could unlock substantial benefits for businesses in both countries.

“The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Luxon provides an invaluable opportunity to foster dialogue and address mutual challenges. It lays the foundation for a strong, future-focused partnership that will benefit both economies,” said Bharat Chawla, Chair of the India New Zealand Business Council (INZBC). “By working together, we can leverage our complementary strengths to create new opportunities for sustainable growth and collaboration.”

At INZBC, optimism remains high that this high-level engagement will serve as a catalyst for advancing critical discussions, particularly in the area of trade. The Council believes that the meeting is an important step toward unlocking the full potential of bilateral relations and driving forward key initiatives that will support long-term economic growth for both India and New Zealand.

About INZBC

The India New Zealand Business Council (INZBC) is the premier body in New Zealand focused on trade and investment between the two countries. Established in 1988, INZBC facilitates dialogue between industry, government, and academia to promote stronger economic ties between India and New Zealand. The council organizes events, delegations, and discussions to explore new opportunities and foster mutual understanding in key sectors such as trade, education, and technology.

