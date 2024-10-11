Call For De-militarisation After Manawanui Sinking

In the wake of the HMNZS Manawanui disaster the New Zealand government should ponder the risk of other ships running aground in the Pacific region, according to members of the Stop AUKUS group. In particular, the potentially nuclear-powered or nuclear-armed ships of the USA, Australia, and the UK - our proposed AUKUS Pillar 2 allies - could cause even worse disasters.

“We are calling on New Zealand’s government and citizens to reconsider our foreign policy priorities”, said Margaret Franken of Stop AUKUS.

According to news reports, the environmental and economic effects of the Manawanui running aground will be severe.

“We feel for the Samoan communities affected after this shocking blunder by the NZ Navy. As New Zealand citizens, we are ashamed of the systems that allowed the wreck to occur, and the consequent damage to sea and shore environments, and the reef”, she said.

"The Manawanui was surveying for the installation of radar reflectors which have multiple military purposes, for example supporting the targeting of missiles. This preparation for war in the Pacific is a grotesque violation of the expressed wishes of Pacific peoples, including New Zealanders, for peace and care for the environment."

“It has been revealed that the clean-up and salvage operation is not fully covered by insurance. New Zealand taxpayers can expect to pay a significant amount of money for this, over a long time.”

“The cost of the New Zealand Defence Force, including the Navy, is already outrageous, particularly at a time when austerity policies are hurting many people,” said Franken.

“New Zealand spends just over $16.4million a day on the military.”

“And that figure doesn’t include the flow-on costs of environmental degradation and climate change caused by military manoeuvres and militarisation. Globally, militaries account for about 5.5% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. Our military is part of that.”

“We urge the government to think twice about trying to replace the vessel. We believe the government should instead sharply curtail spending on the military.”

“Specifically, we urge the government to steer away from the unholy alliance of AUKUS Pillar 2, and work towards a truly independent foreign policy, placing diplomacy ahead of preparation for war, and providing moral leadership in our region,” Franken said.

