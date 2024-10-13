UN, INGOs Call For Immediate Release Of Detained Personnel In Yemen

12 October 2024

In a joint statement, the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen, the heads of UNDP, UNESCO, UNICEF, WFP, WHO and OHCHR, and heads of the INGOs OXFAM International, Save the Children International and CARE International, expressed their deep concern over the situation.

“At a time when we were hoping for the release of our colleagues, we are deeply distressed by this reported development. The potential laying of ‘charges’ against our colleagues is unacceptable and further compounds the lengthy incommunicado detention they have already endured,” they said.

The group emphasized that the reported referral to “criminal prosecution” further raised serious concerns about the safety and security of their staff, as well as that of their families.

Six OHCHR staff – one woman and five men – were arbitrarily arrested by the de facto authorities in June together with seven other UN personnel. A further two OHCHR staffers and two colleagues from other UN agencies have been detained and held “incommunicado” since 2021 and 2023 respectively.

In addition, dozens of staff of international and national NGOs, civil society organizations and diplomatic missions have also been arbitrarily detained.

Targeting of aid workers must stop

They warned that such action would further hinder their ability to deliver critical humanitarian aid to millions of Yemenis in need.

“The targeting of humanitarians in Yemen – including arbitrary detention, intimidation, mistreatment, and false allegations – must stop, and all those detained must be released immediately,” they stressed.

The statement added that the United Nations, INGOs, and partners are working through “all possible channels” and with multiple governments to secure the swift release of those detained.

Severe humanitarian crisis

Yemen remains one of the world’s most challenging humanitarian crises. Years of conflict have left more than half of the population in need of international assistance and protection.

An estimated 17.6 million people are starting at severe hunger, including 2.4 million children under five and 1.2 million pregnant and breastfeeding women who are acutely malnourished.

Outbreaks of deadly diseases such as cholera, alongside deteriorating health, water, and sanitation services, and frequent disasters, have further complicated the crisis.

