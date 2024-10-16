Catastrophic Decline In Global Wildlife Populations Reveals A ‘System In Peril’ - WWF

10 October

The average size of wildlife populations around the world has plummeted by 73% in just 50 years, according to a new report from the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) which reveals a ‘system in peril’.

WWF released its Living Planet Report 2024, a comprehensive study of trends in global biodiversity and the health of the planet.

Now in its 15th edition, the report provides a science-led overview of the state of the natural world and includes the Living Planet Index, which tracks how species populations are faring around the world.

Dr Kayla Kingdon-Bebb, CEO of WWF-New Zealand, says the report’s findings are a stark warning for Aotearoa New Zealand and further confirmation that we need to take urgent action to halt and reverse nature loss before it’s too late.

Globally, species population numbers have plummeted by 73% on average since 1970. Freshwater populations have suffered the heaviest global declines, falling by 85%, followed by terrestrial (-69%) and marine populations (-56%).

The steepest declines in monitored wildlife populations were recorded in Latin America and the Caribbean (-95%), Africa (-76%) and the Asia-Pacific region (-60%).

In the Asia-Pacific region, one of the species populations at risk is a well-known visitor to New Zealand waters: the leatherback turtle. There has been a 78% decline in the estimated number of leatherback turtle nests on one of the last remaining turtle-nesting beaches (Jamursba Medi Beach) over the past 27 years.

Meanwhile, rising sea temperatures coupled with ecosystem degradation have led to mass coral bleaching events throughout Oceania. Each bleaching event weakens the coral, leaving it unable to cope with other pressures, like pollution and overfishing.

Such alarming global trends are also reflected in Aotearoa New Zealand, where over 4000 of our native species are now threatened or at risk of extinction - the highest species extinction rate in the world.

“We are nearing dangerous global tipping points and could reach a point of no return,” says Dr Kingdon-Bebb.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss are the existential challenges of our time - but unfortunately we have a Government that’s recklessly pursuing short-term economic growth at the expense of our native species and the habitats on which they rely.”

The Government’s proposed Fast Track regime is a case in point, Dr Kingdon-Bebb says.

“This Government wants to mine the seabed off Taranaki despite it being home to blue whales and the rare Māui dolphin, and it wants to plonk a previously rejected salmon farm in the middle of a critical habitat for endangered hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin). This reckless Bill is almost certainly condemning some of Aotearoa’s native species to extinction.”

“WWF’s 2024 Living Planet Report is a sobering read and should be a wake-up call for our Government. It’s time we stop plundering nature for profit.”

Dr Kirsten Schuijt, Director General of WWF-International, says nature is issuing a “distress call”.

“The catastrophic consequences of losing some of our most precious ecosystems, like the Amazon rainforest and coral reefs, would be felt by people and nature around the world.”

Dr Schuijt says the decisions made and action taken over the next five years will be crucial for the future of life on Earth.

“The power and opportunity are in our hands to change the trajectory. We can restore our living planet if we act now.”

Notes:

The Living Planet Index shows an average 73% decline in monitored vertebrate wildlife populations (mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish). The percentage change in the index reflects the average proportional change in monitored animal population sizes at sites around the world, not the number of individual animals lost, nor the number of populations lost.

The LPR 2024 is the 15th edition of WWF's biennial flagship publication.

Steepest declines in monitored wildlife populations were recorded in Latin America and the Caribbean (-95%), Africa (-76%) and Asia-Pacific (-60%).

Global tipping points would pose grave threats to humanity and most species, and would damage Earth’s life-support systems and destabilise societies everywhere (see full report and Lenton et al. 2023). Coral reefs are also under extreme threat from climate change, with a fourth global mass coral bleaching event confirmed this year. Each bleaching event weakens the coral, leaving it unable to cope with other pressures, like pollution and overfishing. The mass die-off of coral reefs would destroy fisheries and reduce storm protection for coastal communities, as reefs act as buffers from waves, storms and floods.

Energy and food systems are the main drivers of climate change and nature loss. Fossil fuels contribute approximately 70% of greenhouse gas emissions. Food production is the leading cause of habitat loss, accounts for 70% of water use, and is responsible for over a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions.

Nature-based solutions harness the power of nature to boost natural ecosystems, biodiversity and human well-being to address major societal issues, including climate change. For example, regenerative farming and the restoration of forests, wetlands and mangroves can boost carbon storage, enhance water and air quality, improve food and water security, and help protect against erosion and flooding.

Countries are due to submit revised national biodiversity strategies and action plans (NBSAPs) aligned to the Global Biodiversity Framework before biodiversity COP16 in Cali, Colombia (21 October - 1 November 2024). WWF is urging countries to ensure these are ambitious and comprehensive and to boost biodiversity finance.

Under the Paris Agreement countries must present new climate plans (Nationally Determined Contributions - NDCs) in 2025, providing a blueprint for how they will contribute to limiting warming to 1.5oC. These plans should include roadmaps for equitably phasing out fossil fuels and transforming food systems. At COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan (11 November - 22 November), WWF hopes to see the agreement of a new, ambitious climate finance goal to meet the mitigation and adaptation needs of developing countries.

