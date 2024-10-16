MRD Wraps Up Provincial Consultation On CDF Act 2023 Draft Regulation In Isabel

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) has successfully concluded its provincial consultation on the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) Act 2023 draft regulation and its drafting instructions in Buala, Isabel Province on October 2, 2024.

This followed similar consultations held recently in Honiara with the country’s Integrity Institutions, Guadalcanal, Makira-Ulawa, Temotu, Choiseul, and Western Provinces.

The consultation team was not able to cover all the provinces due to budgetary constraints. A final consultation for all Members of Parliament (MPs) is planned for the coming weeks in Honiara. This will be the final session of the consultation before a submission is made to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) to go through other necessary legislative processes.

The new regulation once gazetted will further support MRD to operationalize the CDF Act 2023 as well as help strengthen the governance and administration of the CDF program.

The consultation in Isabel ended on a high note as Isabel Provincial Executives, Government Officers, NGO representatives, and other provincial stakeholders were very supportive of the legislative reforms with CDF and warmly received the consultation team.

The undertaking of the consultation process for the CDF Act 2023 regulation with all the stakeholders is intended to get invaluable insights and views from the provinces and the communities regarding the proposed regulation.

One of the participants in the consultation the Isabel Provincial Government Procurement Planning Specialist, John Lokumana expressed his recognition of the national government’s efforts in improving and strengthening delivery of services to rural communities across the country especially through the CDF program.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

He further highlighted the importance of the CDF Act 2023 and its regulations as a starting point for improving development and service delivery in Solomon Islands.

“I believe the national government is on the right direction and sees it fit to improve the service delivery mechanism to the rural people.

“This is important and appropriate because this regulation seeks to support and improve the governance and accountability of CDF,” he said.

Other participants also shared similar sentiments.

During the consultation, participants were pleased with the opportunity to ask questions, raise issues, and make recommendations on the governance of the CDF program.

They also recognized MRD for this crucial opportunity where they can be able to share their views and invaluable insights for the new regulation.

MRD Deputy Secretary Technical (Acting) George Balairamo acknowledged the participants for their views and suggestions which will inform the drafting of the regulation.

“The ministry is very pleased that you turned up for this very important consultation. This shows your commitment to support the fundamental reforms that MRD is undertaking with the support of the national government,” he said.

Director Governance, Noel Matea who led the consultation team also expressed profound gratitude to the provincial government (IPG), community leaders, stakeholders, and everyone who participated in the consultation.

He highlighted that the new regulation once gazetted will help strengthen the governance and administration of the CDF legislation.

“The undertaking is part of the ongoing fundamental legislative reforms and priorities of the Government for National Unity and Transformation (GNUT) through the MRD to improve and strengthen the process and mechanisms of CDF governance.”

The consultation was a success with participants expressing appreciation to the national government’s ongoing commitment to improving and strengthening the legislative framework governing the CDF program.

Last year Parliament enacted the new CDF Act 2023. It came into force on January 5, 2024.

It is envisioned that a new Regulation will be in place before the end of this year.

© Scoop Media

