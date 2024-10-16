Reshaping Conflict Prevention In Coastal West Africa

Emily Shaffer, Senior Global Fragility Act Coordinator in Coastal West Africa

Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations

October 8, 2024

As spreading coups and terrorism dominate the headlines, the United States engages in various partnerships across the Coastal West African region to prevent conflict. We also rely on the 2019 Global Fragility Act and are seeing results.

I coordinate our interagency efforts to implement the Global Fragility Act across five U.S. embassies (Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, and Togo). I also serve as a liaison between Washington, posts, and other parts of the U.S. government.

I’m not alone in this effort. There are country coordinators and interagency team members for the Global Fragility Act at all five posts.

An interagency secretariat responsible for implementation of the Global Fragility Act worldwide includes personnel from my home office, the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations, as well as other State Department, U.S. Agency for International Development, and Department of Defense personnel.

Our team works with governments, civil society, academia, think tanks, generational influencers, and development financiers across the Coastal West Africa region.

A whole-of-government effort, the Global Fragility Act also leverages over $300 million in Coastal West Africa to strengthen partnerships for peace and stability and address root causes of conflict. It prioritizes integrated diplomacy, development, and defense.

Warm ‘Akwaba’ (Welcome) in Côte d’Ivoire

Earlier this year, I traveled with Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya to Côte d’Ivoire, where we saw the Global Fragility Act in action.

Côte d’Ivoire hosts more than 50,000 refugees, primarily from neighboring Burkina Faso. New programming through the Global Fragility Act is piloting innovative ways to support communities that are hosting refugees and projects that promote peaceful interdependence between Sahelian refugees and host communities.

Under Secretary Zeya encouraged Ivorian counterparts to continue welcoming refugees and asylum-seekers, in alignment with international conventions. Her visit highlighted how U.S. programming reinforces Ivorian efforts to manage growing tensions in border regions and promote tolerance, human dignity, democratic institutions, and justice.

Storm Clouds, Bright Spots

Strengthening democratic institutions, media, governance, and rule of law are priorities for our Coastal West African partnerships, as democratic backsliding and coups increasingly threaten West Africa.

For example, the government of Togo recently announced constitutional changes that will allow for an extension of the president’s term. Benin’s government advanced electoral code changes that would make it more difficult for opposition parties to participate in elections.

Guinea, on the other hand, is in the process of transitioning back to democratic rule following a coup in 2021. We are supporting this effort through increased programming to strengthen democracy and good governance. This includes $2 million of Global Fragility Act funding for the drafting of a new constitution, advocacy for the regional body Economic Community of West African States, and critical pressure on the transitional government to reverse internet and media restrictions.

As a result of our prevention focus, Embassy Conakry has garnered more resources, elevating Guinea’s foreign policy profile and securing a new multi-million dollar counterterrorism program to help Guinean security forces prevent the spread of violent extremism across its borders.

The success of these endeavors depends upon strong partnerships. Through the Global Fragility Act and corresponding strategy, the United States seeks to be a partner and provide meaningful, timely resources to prevent conflict.

