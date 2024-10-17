Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

‘Yet Another’ Israeli Strike On Peacekeepers’ Position In Southern Lebanon

Thursday, 17 October 2024, 9:41 am
Press Release: UN News

16 October 2024

According to the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), early morning on Wednesday (local time), peacekeepers in position near Kafer Kela observed an IDF Merkava tank firing at their watchtower.

Two cameras were destroyed, and the tower was damaged.

Yet again we see direct and apparently deliberate fire on a UNIFIL position,” the Mission said in a statement.

We remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times,” it stressed.

Several security incidents

Wednesday’s developments come against the backdrop of several worrying incidents over recent days in which a total of five peacekeepers have been injured.

In addition, on Sunday, 15 peacekeepers suffered from “smoke effects”, after the IDF fired several rounds some 100 metres from their position, which had been deliberately breached around two hours earlier the same day.

Several UN positions have been damaged, and cameras and lights destroyed.

Top UN officials, including the Secretary-General voiced concern over the situation, reiterating that safety and security of UN personnel and property “must be guaranteed” and that the inviolability of UN premises “must be respected at all times without qualification”.

He also warned that attacks against peacekeepers contravene international law and may constitute war crimes.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Security Council mandate

Established by the UN Security Council, UNIFIL is tasked with monitoring the cessation of hostilities following the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, confirming the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, and assisting the Lebanese government in restoring its authority in the area.

Despite the difficult situation and threats to the safety and security of its personnel, UNIFIL remains committed to its mandate, the Mission spokesperson said.

In an exclusive interview with UN News on Wednesday before reports of the latest incident of tank fire, Spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said that peacekeepers continue to monitor the situation and report to the Security Council, and are doing their utmost to enable humanitarian aid to reach tens of thousands of affected families in the region.

‘Intense exchanges’ continue

Meanwhile, intense exchanges of fire along and beyond the “Blue Line” of separation between Israel and Lebanon continued over the past 24 hours.

UNIFIL recorded 58 air violations – the highest number for a 24-hour period since 8 October last year, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said, citing reports from the Mission.

It also detected 1,279 projectiles across the Blue Line – 1,208 of which originated from south of the Blue Line heading north, and 71 from the north heading.

Mr. Dujarric added that UNIFIL also reported that indirect fire and firing from close to UN positions caused material damage to UN equipment and facilities near Dayr Amis in Sector West and Shab’a in Sector East of the peacekeepers area of operations.

Fortunately, no peacekeepers were wounded in these incidents. But they do continue to put our peacekeepers…at serious risk” he said, reiterating that the safety and security of UN personnel and property must be ensured by all actors.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 