‘Yet Another’ Israeli Strike On Peacekeepers’ Position In Southern Lebanon

16 October 2024

According to the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), early morning on Wednesday (local time), peacekeepers in position near Kafer Kela observed an IDF Merkava tank firing at their watchtower.

Two cameras were destroyed, and the tower was damaged.

“Yet again we see direct and apparently deliberate fire on a UNIFIL position,” the Mission said in a statement.

“We remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times,” it stressed.

Several security incidents

Wednesday’s developments come against the backdrop of several worrying incidents over recent days in which a total of five peacekeepers have been injured.

In addition, on Sunday, 15 peacekeepers suffered from “smoke effects”, after the IDF fired several rounds some 100 metres from their position, which had been deliberately breached around two hours earlier the same day.

Several UN positions have been damaged, and cameras and lights destroyed.

Top UN officials, including the Secretary-General voiced concern over the situation, reiterating that safety and security of UN personnel and property “must be guaranteed” and that the inviolability of UN premises “must be respected at all times without qualification”.

He also warned that attacks against peacekeepers contravene international law and may constitute war crimes.

Security Council mandate

Established by the UN Security Council, UNIFIL is tasked with monitoring the cessation of hostilities following the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, confirming the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, and assisting the Lebanese government in restoring its authority in the area.

Despite the difficult situation and threats to the safety and security of its personnel, UNIFIL remains committed to its mandate, the Mission spokesperson said.

In an exclusive interview with UN News on Wednesday before reports of the latest incident of tank fire, Spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said that peacekeepers continue to monitor the situation and report to the Security Council, and are doing their utmost to enable humanitarian aid to reach tens of thousands of affected families in the region.

‘Intense exchanges’ continue

Meanwhile, intense exchanges of fire along and beyond the “Blue Line” of separation between Israel and Lebanon continued over the past 24 hours.

UNIFIL recorded 58 air violations – the highest number for a 24-hour period since 8 October last year, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said, citing reports from the Mission.

It also detected 1,279 projectiles across the Blue Line – 1,208 of which originated from south of the Blue Line heading north, and 71 from the north heading.

Mr. Dujarric added that UNIFIL also reported that indirect fire and firing from close to UN positions caused material damage to UN equipment and facilities near Dayr Amis in Sector West and Shab’a in Sector East of the peacekeepers area of operations.

“Fortunately, no peacekeepers were wounded in these incidents. But they do continue to put our peacekeepers…at serious risk” he said, reiterating that the safety and security of UN personnel and property must be ensured by all actors.

