‘Families Ran For Their Lives’: Syria Receives 250,000 Refugees Fleeing Lebanon

Thursday, 17 October 2024, 9:05 pm
Press Release: UN News

8 October 2024

Families I spoke with had run for their lives and have no idea what tomorrow may bring after an exhausting, dangerous journey to the border. They arrive with few means and in need of urgent relief,” UNHCR chief Mr. Grandi said, visiting the Jdeidet Yabous border crossing.

The exodus comes as the conflict between Israel and Lebanon escalates, forcing Lebanese refugees to seek safety across the border.

The arrival of refugees in Syria adds another layer of complexity to an already strained humanitarian situation. The Syrian civil war which began in 2011 has resulted in one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises.

The country continues to face significant challenges which the UN human rights office, OHCHR, warns is falling deeper into a humanitarian crisis that threatens to spiral out of control.

Only a quarter of this year’s humanitarian needs in Syria have been funded, while needs are at their highest since the start of the conflict: 13 million Syrians face acute food insecurity and over 650,000 children show signs of stunting from severe malnutrition.

Dangerous journey amid destruction

With the main road between Lebanese and Syrian border posts destroyed by an airstrike, refugees are forced to make the journey on foot, with their children and whatever belongings they can carry.

UNHCR – in collaboration with the Syrian Red Crescent, other UN agencies, including the World Food Programme (WFP), and NGOs – are providing immediate assistance at the border, including water, food items, and blankets. Teams are also supporting the new arrivals with legal assistance, documentation and advising them on administrative and other procedures.

Calls for increased support

Mr. Grandi emphasised the urgency of the situation, stating that: “The new influx of people comes at a time when millions of Syrians are living in hardship and themselves need humanitarian assistance. We must scale up support for the new arrivals and the vulnerable host communities receiving them”.

The High Commissioner underlines the critical need to mobilise humanitarian aid and substantial resources for early recovery activities, as stipulated in Security Council Resolution.

Emergency Appeal

Earlier in Damascus, Mr. Grandi launched an inter-agency emergency appeal for $324 million to support all those fleeing into Syria and their host families over a six-month period.

UNHCR is expanding its humanitarian programmes across Syria to address the needs of both new arrivals and host communities. The agency is also strengthening its legal support programmes.

