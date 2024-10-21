Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
U.S. Dept. Of State - On The Death Of The Terrorist Yahya Sinwar

Monday, 21 October 2024, 5:03 am
Press Release: U.S. Department of State

October 17, 2024

Yahya Sinwar was a vicious and unrepentant terrorist responsible for the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. At his direction, Hamas terrorists murdered Israelis, Americans, and citizens of more than 30 countries. They kidnapped and held hostage infants, elderly, and other civilians. His decision to launch the October 7th terror attacks unleashed catastrophic consequences for the people of Gaza, who have now endured the horrors of more than a year of war. The world is a better place with him gone.

We remember today the victims of Sinwar’s unspeakable crimes and hope that his death brings them some measure of justice. The United States stands with Israel in holding accountable those responsible for October 7 and ensuring such an attack can never be repeated.

On multiple occasions over the past months, Sinwar rebuffed efforts by the United States and its partners to bring this war to a close through an agreement that would return the hostages to their families and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people. In the days ahead, the United States will redouble its efforts with partners to end this conflict, secure the release all hostages, and chart a new path forward that will enable the people of Gaza to rebuild their lives and realize their aspirations free from war and free from the brutal grip of Hamas.

