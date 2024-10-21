Peasant Organizer Abducted By AFP In Laguna

October 11, 2024

Photo : Supplied

The International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP) condemns the abduction of a peasant organizer in Calamba City, Laguna in Southern Tagalog last September 28.

Fhobie Matias, a member of Katipunan ng mga Samahang Magbubukid sa Timog Katagalugan (KASAMA-TK), was reportedly abducted by soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Matias was in Laguna to conduct a series of consultations with farmers regarding their conditions. According to her family, Matias was brought to a military camp and on that same day sent them a message asking for help. However, her whereabouts remain unknown.

Matias’ abduction is the 18th active case of enforced disappearance under the Marcos Jr. administration. Last August, Felix Salaveria Jr., a national minority rights advocate, and James Jazmines, brother of National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) peace consultant Alan Jazmines, were abducted in separate incidents.

Her disappearance happened in the midst of increasing militarization in the Southern Tagalog region. Last month, peasant communities in Lupang Ramos and Lupang Tartaria reported heightened military presence. It also adds to the long list of attacks against peasant organizers in the region. Last April 2023, Mary Joyce Lizada and Arnulfo Aumentado were abducted, tortured, and illegally detained by the 203rd Battalion in the province of Mindoro. KASAMA-TK Deputy Secretary General Jeverlyn Seguin also experienced red-tagging and harassment.

As we celebrate peasant month this October, ICHRP calls on the international community to strengthen its solidarity to the peasant struggle for land in the Philippines amidst worsening attacks by state forces. ICHRP’s vows to continue to expose and oppose the human rights and international humanitarian law violations of the Marcos Jr. government.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

