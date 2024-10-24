Experts Demand Answers From Russia Over Award-Winning Ukrainian Journalist’s Death

23 October 2024

That’s according to a group of independent UN human rights experts who said in a statement released on Wednesday they are urgently seeking confirmation of reports regarding the death of Roshchyna, who was forcibly disappeared in August 2023.

The uncertainty surrounding her fate has inflicted anguish on her family, the UN Human Rights Council-appointed experts said noting that such prolonged uncertainty “amounts to torture and ill treatment under international law.”

Missing while reporting

Ms. Roshchyna, who received the 2022 International Women’s Media Foundation’s Courage in Journalism Award and was renowned for her independent war reporting, was arbitrarily detained by Russian forces in the occupied city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhiphia region. Following her detention, she was deported to Russia without any legal process or formal charges, the experts said.

The last unofficial information about her whereabouts placed her at a detention facility in the Russian city of Taganrog on September 8 – a detention centre infamous for using torture against Ukrainian civilian and prisoners, experts said.

She was then reportedly moved to an unknown location, leaving no trace of her whereabouts.

Unclear response

The family’s search for answers has been met with just two brief communications from Russian authorities. The first, dated 17 April 2024, merely confirmed her determination in the Russian federation.

Then on 10 October 2024, the celebrated war reporter’s father received a letter from an official at Russia’s ministry of Defence, signed by “V.Koh”. The letter failed to disclose their official position of authority. The letter alleged that she had died on 19 September but provided no supporting documentation or details.

‘‘Given that Victoria’s detention or alleged death have not been officially confirmed through provision of evidence, we urge the Russian government to immediately confirm her fate and whereabouts,” the experts said.

Calls for investigation

The UN experts have demanded that “should her death be confirmed, we call for the immediate return of her body home so that an independent investigation into the cause and circumstances of her death could be undertaken, including an independent autopsy.”

They added that “if confirmed, Russian authorities would bear responsibility for arbitrary deprivation of life in state custody. We call for accountability and justice for Victoria Roshchyna.”

Widespread detentions

The case of Victoria Roshchyna is part of a larger pattern of detentions. Currently, at least 1,672 Ukrainian civilians, including 25 journalists are being held in detention in the Russian Federation.

The UN experts have called on the Russian government to “reveal their fate and whereabouts and immediately release all Ukrainians arbitrarily detained, deported and held in the Russian Federation,” the experts said.

Special Rapporteurs and other rights experts are not UN staff and are independent from any government or organisation. They serve in their individual capacity and do not receive a salary for their work.

