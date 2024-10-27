Pacific Island Countries To Step Up For The Future Of Food In The Region

Apia, Samoa – Agrifood systems transformation is on the agenda as Pacific Island Countries prepare to meet for the future of agriculture and food in the region.

The 2024 Pacific Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Solutions Forum will take place in Nadi, Fiji, from 5-8 November 2024. The Government of Fiji will co-host the event with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

As climate change, natural disasters, and non-communicable diseases escalate in the Pacific, along with the challenges of producing and distributing healthy and nutritious food, sustainable food systems are vital for the region’s current and future health. The Forum recognizes this juncture with the theme “Transforming Agrifood Systems for our Blue Pacific Continent through Better Production, Better Nutrition, a Better Environment and a Better Life.” It will encourage innovation and regional knowledge exchange to promote the achievement of the agriculture, food, nutrition, environment, and health-related Sustainable Development Goals.

The high-level gathering will be headlined by Prime Minister of Fiji, His Excellency Sitiveni Rabuka, and FAO Director-General QU Dongyu along with other political leaders, ministers, and dignitaries from the region and beyond. In addition, hundreds of professionals are expected to participate, including public policymakers, practitioners, international donors, community leaders, agri-entrepreneurs, investors, and private sector representatives.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Forum will be the largest of its kind ever held in the Pacific, building upon the success of the 2021 SIDS Solutions Forum in Fiji, the 2022 Pacific SIDS Forum in Samoa, and the Fourth International Conference on SIDS held in May this year in Antigua and Barbuda.

Its outcomes will be integral to supporting the region’s guiding strategies, as articulated in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, and the Small Island Developing States Accelerated Modalities of Action Pathway (SAMOA) Pathway.

Xiangjun Yao, FAO Subregional Coordinator for the Pacific Islands has noted that, “The Forum will serve as an excellent platform to learn about proven solutions to common agrifood system challenges affecting Pacific Small Island Developing States. By promoting these solutions and connecting with investors, it will facilitate their adoption and upscaling. This will support domestic food production, creating prosperity and strengthening food and nutrition security for all in the region.”

Related links:

Forum Information webpage: https://www.fao.org/events/detail/2024-pacific-small-island-developing-states-(sids)-solutions-forum/en

© Scoop Media

