Explainer: How To Advance Women’s Roles In Peace And Security

24 October 2024

Right now, the reality is grim: in 2023, the proportion of women killed in armed conflicts doubled compared to the previous year, and the number of UN-verified cases of conflict-related sexual violence increased by 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, the proportion of international aid committed to supporting gender equality in conflict-affected contexts has dropped in recent years, which can be seen in dramatically underfunded programmes dedicated to such areas as preventing gender-based violence during humanitarian emergencies.

These challenges have long been in the spotlight at the UN, including the Security Council, which adopted the landmark resolution 1325 in 2000, recognising the vital contributions women make to the prevention and resolution of conflicts.

Here are eight ways to make that happen:

1. More presence in peace negotiations

In 2023, women accounted for just 9.6 per cent of participants in more than 50 peace processes around the world. Among peace processes led or co-led by the United Nations, this figure increased, but only to 19 per cent.

The Secretary-General’s report calls on parties to peace talks to set an initial minimum target for women to comprise one third of participants in mediation and peace processes.

The ultimate goal is raising their participation to reach parity with men.

2. Repeal laws violating human rights

Countries should repeal all discriminatory laws and policies that violate the human rights of women and girls or result in any form of gender-based discrimination, including laws and policies that undermine their bodily autonomy.

The greater involvement of women can significantly shape law and policymaking.

One example of this occurred in Sierra Leone, where the rise in women’s parliamentary representation in 2023 contributed to the prohibition of child marriage in 2024.

3. Boost decision-making power

Women should be involved in decisions on such critical areas as conflict resolution, humanitarian coordination, community security, access to justice, early warnings and climate mitigation and adaptation.

At the same time, gender quotas can be used to increase women’s power.

Out of 45 conflict-affected countries cited in the Secretary-General’s report, those with legislated gender quotas saw women’s membership in parliaments average 25 per cent, compared to only 15 per cent in countries without such quotas.

4. Hold rights violators accountable

National authorities should use their criminal justice systems to pursue those who commit crimes against women in all spheres of life.

That includes conflict-related sexual violence, reproductive violence or violence against women in political and public life both online and offline.

Beyond national authorities, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and International Criminal Court (ICC) can also advance the cause of gender justice.

5. Rights must remain after UN missions conclude

Efforts should be made to ensure that gains made in advancing women’s rights are maintained after a UN mission concludes.

In countries where UN peacekeeping and other multilateral programmes are ongoing or recently concluded, relevant parties should commit to scaling up political and financial support to do so.

That can include ensuring that gender-related issues are taken into consideration in their mandates, preparedness, staffing, budget and reporting.

6. Protect peace and political activists

Authorities should take a zero-tolerance approach to any form of intimidation or reprisal against women for their political participation, human rights and humanitarian work, peacebuilding activities or cooperation with UN mechanisms.

That could entail, for example, providing stronger protection to women human rights defenders at risk.

It could also mean considering gender-based persecution in asylum claims.

7. Support survivors

Survivors of conflict-related sexual violence must have full access to sexual and reproductive care.

Such services should include emergency care regarding pregnancies resulting from rape, in view of widespread and systematic use of sexual violence as a tactic of war.

Out of 31 peace agreements reached in 2023, only eight, or 26 per cent, included explicit references to women, girls, gender or sexual violence. That represents a slight decrease from 28 per cent in the previous year.

8. Prioritise peace

As the world is facing record levels of armed conflict and violence, countries should ensure that a minimum of human and economic resources are devoted to armaments and military spending and should enact measures to accelerate disarmament.

These measures should include greater transparency in arms transfers and military expenditures, strengthening arms embargoes and adopting gender-responsive legislation to limit weapons sales.

In addition, steps should be taken to mitigate the risks that legally sold weapons are used to commit or facilitate gender-based and conflict-related sexual violence.

