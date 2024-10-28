No Place Feels Safe: Civilian And Medical Infrastructure Hit Amid Rising Casualties

On 25 October, a residential area in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro came under attack. At least 21 people were injured, and five people, including a child, lost their lives.

Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro (Photo/Supplied)

“MSF condemns this Russian attack on a residential area, including the hospital where MSF ambulances refer patients. Our teams remain committed to providing aid in the region as long as needed,” says Thomas Marchese, MSF’s chief emergency coordinator in Ukraine.

“This latest attack damaged over 20 apartment buildings. Among the impacted structures was Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro, one of Ukraine’s largest medical facilities, which MSF has been closely working with since 2022,” Marchese continues.

This hospital serves as a lifeline for the sick and injured from frontline settlements, where access to specialised medical care is severely limited due to the ongoing hostilities. Critically wounded patients are brought here by ambulance, and displaced families from war hotspots such as Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Kurakhove also come here for care. Many patients requiring urgent, complex treatment are transported to Dnipro, with MSF ambulance teams actively supporting transfers between hospitals.

MSF teams report an alarming escalation in hostilities in Ukraine, with civilian areas increasingly coming under fire. MSF teams have witnessed the attacks on Selydove, Kherson and the Okhmatdyt Children’s hospitals. People do not feel safe, even in hospital wards, often woken by sirens warning of imminent attacks. The number of Ukrainians experiencing severe traumatic stress from living amid constant destruction grows by the hour. Treatment is nearly impossible, as there is rarely a safe space where patients can receive stable care.

Note:

In eastern Ukraine, MSF operates mobile clinics providing essential medical and psychological support to people affected by the war. MSF also supports hospitals overwhelmed by high numbers of casualties. Additionally, MSF operates 18 ambulances near the frontline, dedicated to the medical evacuation of war-wounded patients.

Statistics on patient referrals by MSF ambulances in 2024:

Total patient referrals: over 8,000

Proportion of patients with injuries caused by violent trauma: 60%

Number of patients under the age of 18: 136, with 38 children requiring ICU transport

The oldest patient was 98 years old; the youngest just three days old

