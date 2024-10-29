28th International Conference Of The Pan Pacific & SE Asia Women’s Association To Address Climate Change Challenges

Wellington, New Zealand – [23 Oct 2024] – The Pan Pacific and Southeast Asia Women’s Association (PPSEAWA) is pleased to announce its 28th International Conference, taking place from October 29 to 31, 2024, in Wellington. This historic event will convene 85 delegates from 11 countries across the region, uniting voices dedicated to promoting peace, understanding, and cooperation among the women of the Pan Pacific region.

With a legacy spanning 96 years, PPSEAWA is committed to fostering dialogue and action to improve social, economic, and cultural conditions. This year’s conference will focus on the pressing issue of climate change, specifically the effects of severe weather events and the planning for potential managed retreats and adaptation in vulnerable communities.

“Recent disasters, including Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flooding, have underscored the urgent need to address the impacts of climate change in our region,” said PPSEAWA Conference Chair Dale Powles. “Every country in the pan-Pacific is facing these challenges, from rising sea levels to cyclones and heavy rain events , leading to flooding, health crises, food insecurity, and the repeated necessity of rebuilding communities.”

The conference will feature expert speakers, panel discussions, and collaborative workshops aimed at developing actionable strategies for mitigating the impacts of climate change and enhancing community resilience. Delegates will share insights and experiences from their respective countries, fostering a rich exchange of knowledge and local practices.

