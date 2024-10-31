A Transformed Education System - An Investment In Improved Teaching And Learning In Solomon Islands

Honiara, Solomon Islands, 24 October 2024

The Solomon Islands Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development, in partnership with UNICEF, the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), and the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), has prioritized improving teaching and learning as a key priority to transform the education system.

The transformation agenda focuses on enhancing the quality of teaching and learning in pre-primary, primary, and junior secondary education, with a particular emphasis on gender equality and inclusion.

“This programme is important in addressing educational disparities and preparing students to contribute meaningfully to their communities and the economy,” said the Minister of Education and Human Resource Development, Hon. Tozen Leokana.

The initiative has secured US$6.5 million through the Global Partnership for Education, targeting key areas including:

Teacher management

School leadership and management

Teachers’ professional development and learning

Curriculum, student assessment, and teaching materials

Strengthening data quality and evidence, gender and disability response planning and policy

Strengthening education sector planning, review, and analysis

Capacity building of Ministry systems

“We are working in hand in hand with the Government of the Solomon Islands and international partners to improve teaching and learning quality while putting gender equality and inclusion at the heart of the education system,” said CEO of GPE, Laura Frigenti. “Our collaboration will pave the way towards transformed education that gives every boy and girl the relevant skills for prosperous future.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The grant will benefit thousands of children and teachers in 330 schools across Solomon Islands, seeking to ensure that all children, regardless of their background, have access to quality education and the skills needed for a successful future.

“UNICEF is committed to making sure every child has access to a quality education, no matter who or where they are,” said UNICEF Pacific’s Chief of Solomon Islands Field Office, Benjamin Grubb. “We are pleased to be working closely with GPE and the Government of New Zealand, under the leadership of the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development, to ensure quality education reaches the most vulnerable, that systems work effectively for children, and that no child is left behind.”

With two approved GPE grants - a US$5 million system transformation grant and a US$1.5 million system capacity grant - UNICEF will act as the grant agent, while MFAT will facilitate sector coordination.

“New Zealand is honoured to be supporting Solomon Islands to access this funding. This achievement is thanks to the collaboration of a broad range of education sector partners, and it is crucial that we continue to work closely together to support this transformation agenda,” said New Zealand’s High Commissioner to the Solomon Islands, H.E. Jonathan Schwass.

The transformation of the education system represents a significant milestone for the education sector, illustrating the effectiveness of collaboration among the Solomon Islands Government and its education partners.

© Scoop Media

