UN Chief Urges Halt To Escalation After Israeli Strikes On Iran

Thursday, 31 October 2024, 10:31 am
Press Release: UN News

26 October 2024

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN chief, said in a statement that António Guterres is “deeply alarmed” by the continued escalation across the region.

“All acts of escalation are condemnable and must stop,” the statement read.

The Secretary-General reiterated his urgent appeal to all parties to cease all military actions, including in Gaza and Lebanon, and to exert maximum efforts to prevent an all-out regional war.

He also called for a return to diplomacy.

According to media reports, explosions were heard in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, at around 2:15 AM local time, followed by an announcement by the IDF that it had carried out strikes on military targets in the country.

The strikes reportedly ended about four hours later. The Iranian military said four of its soldiers were killed in the strikes overnight.

