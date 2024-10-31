Olaf The Rare Albino Wallaby Joey Celebrates First Halloween

Olaf the Albino Wallaby Joey from Symbio Wildlife Park today celebrated his first Halloween with a roo-ly spooky party thrown by his favourite zookeepers and his Kangaroo and Wallaby friends.

(Photo/Supplied)

Complete with carved Jack-o-Lanterns, novelty spiders, potions, and skulls, it was obvious despite looking a little more white, than usual, probably from the spookiness, that his Kangaroo friends were the ones having the most fun.

Being so white, Olaf is being affectionately referred to as Olaf the Friendly Ghost, today, and doesn't he play his part well.

Olaf who is now approximately 8 months old, being originally born the size of a jelly bean, is going from strength to strength, and visitors have been flocking to the Southern Sydney Wildlife Park to meet him, with it predicted to be around just 1 in 100,000 of any wallaby to be born with albinism.

Albinism is a genetic variation which causes a complete lack of melanin, which is why the adorable joey has fur as white as snow, and bright pink eyes and features.

