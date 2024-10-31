Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Stories From The UN Archive: What UNRWA Built

Thursday, 31 October 2024, 9:11 pm
Press Release: UN News

UNRWA was established by UN Member States in 1949 to carry out direct relief and development programmes for Palestinian people who lost their homes following the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

UN Photo has curated a collection from its archive that follows the agency’s critical work since it began operating throughout the region and over the last 74 years.

Here are some snapshots from the full photo essay: https://media.un.org/photo/en/photo-essays/what-unrwa-built

In 1950, the UN agency was responding to the needs of about 750,000 Palestinian refugees.

The agency undertook a wide range of activities. In 1954, UNRWA embarked on a project to anchor the sands and make at least one third of the clay plain beneath available to cultivation by the refugees.

Camel convoys brought seedlings to an area being reclaimed, and at the end of 1956, over 2,500,000 seedlings had been planted to protect 3,700 dunums of potentially cultivable land in the sand dunes area.

In 1959 and 1960, UNRWA spent nearly $100,000 for the complete education and training of 119 children with disabilities.

There were specialised centres established at 15 Middle East institutions.

Today, some 5.9 million people in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria are eligible for UNRWA services.

