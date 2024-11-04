‘Historic Development’ In Thailand As It Moves To End Statelessness For Nearly 500,000 People

1 November 2024

The decision announced on Friday will benefit 335,000 longtime residents and members of officially recognized minority ethnic groups, along with approximately 142,000 of their children born in Thailand.

‘Historic development’

“This is a historic development,” said Ms. Hai Kyung Jun, UN refugee agency (UNHCR) Bureau Director for Asia and the Pacific. The measure is expected to dramatically reduce statelessness, addressing the situation of the majority of nearly 600,000 people currently registered as stateless in the country.

Thailand’s commitment to eradicating statelessness has positioned the Government as a leader in addressing this humanitarian challenge, the agency said.

The country recently pledged at the Global Refugee Forum 2023 to resolve statelessness and was among the founding members of the Global Alliance to End Stateless, an initiative launched by UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, in Geneva last month.

The nation has also been actively involved in the Get Every One in the Picture campaign, from UN regional commission ESCAP, which promotes the Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Decade across Asia and the Pacific, due to end this year.

UNHCR has expressed its commitment to continue working closely with the Royal Thai Government on the implementation of this groundbreaking decision and to ending statelessness overall.

