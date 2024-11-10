COP29: NGOs, Experts, And Youth Leaders Urge Governments To Put Finance On The Table For Climate And Nature

James Lloyd, Nature4Climate Coalition Lead, calls for a new global climate finance goal of at least US$1 trillion per year, including explicit support for nature as our biggest ally against climate change. Clare Shakya, Global Climate Lead at The Nature Conservancy, emphasizes that the new climate finance goal must exceed US$1 trillion to support the poorest nations in adapting to the climate crisis. Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, WWF Global Climate and Energy Lead, calls for COP29 to be a turning point for climate action, emphasizing the need for a new, ambitious climate finance target to enable developing countries to scale up their commitments and restore global trust in climate funding. Juliette Tronchon, Head of UN Affairs at ProVeg International, highlights the growing focus on food systems in climate negotiations and calls for COP29 to maintain this momentum. Caitlin Smith, Senior Campaigner at Changing Markets Foundation, stresses the urgent need for action on methane emissions and calls for increased focus on reducing emissions from animal agriculture and supporting a just transition to sustainable, plant-rich food systems. Jane Njuguna, Events and Programs Manager at CMCAN, emphasizes the need for inclusive, innovative solutions to address climate mobility, advocating for the integration of mobility into adaptation plans and cross-border cooperation.

08 November

James Lloyd, Nature4Climate Coalition Lead, said:

"From hurricanes and flash floods to extreme heat and drought, the impacts of climate change are undeniable. Without immediate and ambitious action, large parts of the natural world will soon face abrupt and irreversible changes. Urgent, collective global action is required. The top priority at this ‘finance COP’ is establishing a new global goal for climate finance. We urge Parties to adopt a new target of at least US$1 trillion per year that is aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement and explicitly supports nature as our biggest ally against climate change. The time for talking is over. At COP29, we vitally need rapid delivery of political ambition and finance for nature to set the world on the right track."

Clare Shakya, Global Climate Lead and Head of COP29 Delegation, The Nature Conservancy, said:

“While the changing U.S. political landscape casts a shadow over the COP, it cannot mask the fact that climate action can and will continue at federal, state, city and community levels, as it did during President-Elect Trump’s first term in office. To quote a recent observation from our chief scientist, Katharine Hayhoe: “The U.S. election carries great weight for climate, but it’s not all or nothing.”

“With this context in mind, no single agenda item is more important in Baku than securing an ambitious New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) on Climate Finance. This needs to be north of US$1 trillion to ensure the poorest countries and communities at the frontlines of the climate emergency have the money they need to adapt at a speed commensurate with the scale of the crisis.

“In broader terms, we’re pushing for three priorities at COP29: accelerating the urgent phase out of fossil fuels; building climate-resilient societies that are future-proofed against the increasingly unstable century ahead; and channeling more financial flows into climate-positive outcomes.

“None of these are easy wins and the path forward will be challenging. But failure is not an option for securing a liveable future, and – as Calí showed – the rubber really hits the road when money enters the conversation. As political tides turn, we need ambitious finance to be ratified immediately. If the climate policy community departs Azerbaijan having only achieved one thing – let’s hope it’s that.”

Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, WWF Global Climate and Energy Lead, and COP20 President, said:

“This is a decisive year for climate action. COP29 must be the launchpad for urgent, transformative change. We have the solutions to the climate crisis available now, but without adequate finance, they can’t be deployed at the necessary speed and scale. We simply can’t afford to delay critical action any further. It's time to invest in our future. A new, ambitious climate finance target that meets the needs of developing countries is crucial. Without confidence in funding, developing countries can’t ramp up their climate commitments. After years of unmet promises, this summit must kickstart a new era for climate finance and build global trust”

Tom Skirrow, CEO at Tree Aid, said:

“As we gather for COP29, Tree Aid is here to advocate for the resilience and prosperity of communities living with the impacts of the climate crisis. Communities who have contributed the least to rising global temperatures but are living with the most devastating consequences. From the heart of Africa’s drylands to rural villages at risk of desertification, we have witnessed firsthand the strength and potential of nature-based solutions in protecting both people and the planet. Yet, despite the clear impact and promise of these initiatives, the financial support required to scale them remains scarce.

“Climate finance must prioritise local solutions and community-led restoration efforts, which not only address climate risks but also provide sustainable livelihoods. In the pursuit of meaningful action, this summit must ensure that climate finance reaches the grassroots, where communities can implement solutions that improve food security, restore biodiversity, and increase carbon storage."

Professor Tom Crowther, ETH Zurich and Founder of Restor, said:

“Our actions today will shape the future of humanity for centuries. We must urgently accelerate our transition back within the planet’s safe operating space. This triple-COP year reminds us to harness nature as a powerful ally in mitigating and adapting to climate change, transforming food systems while unlocking immense benefits for human wellbeing. At COP29, we call for embracing these synergies, channeling required finance for this transition, prioritizing access to the local nature stewards and the imminent phase out of fossil fuels.”

Food NGOs and institutes comment

Juliette Tronchon, Head of UN Affairs, ProVeg International, said:

“COP28 marked a shift for food systems in the climate negotiations. An entire day dedicated to food, water and agriculture issues. A wide range of sustainable plant-rich food options. Diverse pavilions committed to leveraging the topics. Heading to COP29, we hope that the Presidency will live up to our expectations to keep food systems high on the agenda.

While the world is being torn apart by extreme climate weather events, we are starting COP29 with hope. After two successful years of leading the Food4Climate Pavilion, we wanted to unite an important part of the food systems community under the Action on Food Hub that we co-founded with the Food Systems Partnership and Future Economy Forum. The most diverse stakeholders will be part of this Hub, creating inclusive, progressive and outstanding programming. ProVeg has the pleasure of leading the Policy Zone within this space, which is a well-thought-through space to bridge the gap between negotiations and civil society stakeholders. I hope to create a safe environment for knowledge sharing and capacity building, as well as for interaction between policymakers and our community.

We believe COP29 has the potential to support the growth of a united food systems community, committed to forwarding their asks to governments, but also to helping them achieve sustainable food policies.”

Belen Citoler, World Resilience Forum Director, said:

"With MORE and BETTER funding for family farmers, it will be possible to build sustainable and climate-resilient food systems. Family farmers produce over 80% of the world’s food by value and are already investing nearly $368 billion annually from their own pockets in climate adaptation. However, small-scale family farmers receive only 0.3% of international climate financing, which limits their ability to expand sustainable practices already being implemented in their communities. Beyond increasing the amount of funding, it is equally important to improve the quality. Fair and equitable relationships must be established, in which family farmers are also recognized as strategic allies in the design and implementation of financing instruments."

Caitlin Smith, Senior Campaigner, Changing Markets Foundation said:

“With only 5 years left until 2030 we’re hoping to see strong action on reducing methane emissions - a gas 80 times more potent that C02 over a 20 year time period. This is the best emergency break we have to mitigate continued global heating and we must see action now. The Global Methane Pledge commits to a 30% reduction in global methane emissions by 2030, its short lifespan makes methane the opportunity we need to avoid dangerous climate tipping points.

It is encouraging to see how the debates around reducing this potent gas have evolved over the past three years. We welcome the inclusion of methane in the Presidency initiatives for this COP, a key sector to address emissions from this potent gas. Alongside this action, we hope the debates continue to progress to see increased focus on animal agriculture, the largest source of man-made methane emissions, and financing a just transition across all sectors, to ensure a sustainable food system and a shift away from polluting practices toward agro-ecological approaches and supporting plant-rich diets.”

Youth leaders comment

Jane Njuguna, Events and Programs Manager, Climate Mobility Community Action Network (CMCAN), said:

“We stand at a pivotal moment, one that demands urgency, innovation, and inclusivity in addressing the impacts of climate change on communities worldwide, especially those forced to relocate or adapt due to environmental pressures.

At CMCAN, we believe that climate mobility is not merely a symptom of the climate crisis but a lens through which we must approach resilience, equity, and sustainable development. This year, our focus lies in forging solutions that empower displaced communities, integrating mobility into national adaptation plans, and enhancing cross-border cooperation to safeguard human rights and dignity.

In these coming days, we are committed to creating spaces that amplify the voices of those on the frontlines of climate mobility. Through strategic partnerships, youth engagement, and community-centred programs, CMCAN aims to foster inclusive dialogue and drive initiatives that recognize the interconnectedness of climate action, migration, and social justice.

Let us use this platform to craft transformative policies, mobilize resources, and ensure that no community is left behind. Together, we have the power to turn our shared aspirations into action.”

