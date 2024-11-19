GKC Embarks On Action Plan To Foster Inclusive Growth & Tangible Outcomes For Communities

From left is, CDO Alphonse Wale during a consultation with one of the community-based committees in Kolombangara Island. (Photo/Supplied)

Gizo-Kolombangara Constituency (GKC) office is commencing work in alliance with community-based committees to develop practicable work plans and programmes aimed at fostering inclusive development and tangible results for the communities.

This followed the recent launch of the constituency’s policy statement 2024-2028.

GKC officers led by Constituency Development Officer (CDO) Alphonse Wale are moving swiftly to bring the policy’s vision to life as they initiated work with local community-based committees some weeks ago to develop practicable work plans, programmes, and projects in alignment with the new Constituency Development Funds (CDF) Act 2023.

This new CDF legislation emphasizes transparency, accountability, and alignment with national and local priorities, ensuring that all projects are grounded in practical and measurable goals.

“The GKC team has entered its second week of consultations and workshops, covering both Kolombangara and Gizo Islands.

“These workshops provide an opportunity for grassroots engagement, where community members and leaders can actively participate in shaping the development agenda.

“The consultations allow the constituency team to address community-specific needs, gather feedback, and refine the work plan for maximum impact.

"Once the consultation and feedback process are complete, the Gizo-Kolombangara Constituency Development Committee (CDC) will reconvene to review the consolidated work plan, alongside proposed development programs, to ensure alignment with the 2023 GKC development budget," CDO Wale said.

He said that this review will be instrumental in finalizing initiatives that address the priorities outlined in the 2024-2028 policy statement.

CDO Wale also expressed his commitment to translating policy into tangible outcomes that will drive sustainable development for the people of Gizo and Kolombangara.

“This policy statement is not just a vision; it’s a call to action,” he said.

“Our goal is to create real and lasting improvements in the lives of our people, and that means making sure every program and project aligns with their needs and aspirations.”

The community-centred approach adopted by GKC aims to foster inclusive growth, enabling Kolombangara and Gizo communities to have a stake in the Constituency’s progress and development over the coming years.

