UN Underlines Solidarity With Ukraine 1,000 Days Into Russian Invasion

19 November 2024

The “grim milestone” fell as Ukraine fired long-range American-made missiles into Russia for the first time, according to media reports.

‘Not just numbers’

Conflict erupted in Ukraine over a decade ago following Russia’s occupation of Crimea in the east and escalated on 24 February 2022 with the full-scale assault on the country.

The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, Matthias Schmale, detailed the death and destruction that has occurred since then.

More than 39,000 civilians have been killed or injured, and over 3,400 schools and hospitals have been damaged or destroyed, while 10 million people have fled their homes.

“These are not just numbers; each one of them represents countless stories of individual unimaginable pain for the people of Ukraine,” he said.

Stand with Ukraine

Although the UN “cannot erase the horrors of the war”, Mr. Schmale said it has worked with national and international organizations and the Government to address the acute needs of the most vulnerable, which includes people with limited mobility and older persons.

“As Ukrainians brace for another winter of war, the UN's support and the solidarity of the international community must remain firm,” he said.

“I urge the international community to stand with Ukraine and to continue recognizing and supporting the heroic work of the many first responders, including volunteers.”

Pain, suffering and rights violations

The UN human rights office, OHCHR, provided further information on the war’s toll in a statement marking the “grim milestone”.

OHCHR has verified that at least 12,162 civilians, including 659 children, have been killed since 24 February 2022, while at least 26,919 have been injured.

“As the High Commissioner has said, it has been 1,000 days too many of senseless pain and suffering. Violations of human rights have become the order of the day, both in the conduct of hostilities and in areas under occupation,” Spokesperson Jeremy Laurence told journalists in Geneva.

Airstrikes continue

He said that over the past two days, at least 30 civilians have reportedly been killed in a series of deadly strikes in residential areas in Sumy City, Odesa and Hlukhiv.

“In the very latest attack on Hlukhiv, which occurred late last night, nine civilians, including a child, were reportedly killed, and 11, including two children, injured,” he said, noting that search and rescue operations are ongoing.

He added that the Head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Danielle Bell, visited several locations in Zaporizhzhia on Monday that had recently been struck by Russian glide bombs.

The locations included an oncology centre which was hit on 7 November as cancer patients were receiving chemotherapy, and an apartment building where half the structure was destroyed by another glide bomb the same day. Ten people were killed.

Stop the violence

“We call on all parties to ensure the safety and protection of civilians. Effective measures must also be taken to fully and impartially investigate where there are credible allegations of violations,” said Mr. Laurence.

“The violence must stop – for the sake of the people of Ukraine, the people of Russia, and the world.”

Separately, the UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine highlighted the immense suffering caused by Russia’s violations of international human rights and humanitarian law.

Widespread, systematic torture

These include the indiscriminate use of explosive weapons with wide area effects, the targeting of civilian objectives, “massive waves of attacks” on energy infrastructure, and the forced transfer and deportation of children.

The Commission drew attention to its report issued last month which concluded that torture committed by Russian authoritiesagainst Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of waramounts to a crime against humanity.

“Such crimes are among the most serious under international law,” members said, adding that torture “has been widespread, systematic, and committed as a coordinated state policy.”

Warmth and dignity in winter

Meanwhile, 1,000 days of war have left more than 14.6 million Ukrainians in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, including 3.5 million displaced within the country, said Amy Pope, Director General of UN migration agency, IOM.

“As winter arrives, the persistent attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure – decimating 65 per cent of the country’s generation capacity – have left communities struggling without adequate electricity, heating, or water,” she said

“This is a matter of survival for millions of people and requires the international community to stand together in solidarity.”

Ms. Pope called on governments, private sector leaders, and people worldwide to sustain their support for those in greatest need.

“Together, we can ensure that even in the darkest of winters, there is warmth, dignity, and the promise of a peaceful future,” she said.

