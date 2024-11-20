Ukraine: Half A Million Babies Born Into Fear And Violence In 1000 Days Of War

More than half a million babies have been born in Ukraine since full-scale war broke out 1,000 days ago, with many of these babies knowing nothing but a world of violence, bombings, and family separation, Save the Children said.

New analysis, released today on World Children’s Day, shows more than 516,000 babies have been born in Ukraine between February 2022 and August 2024 [1], removed of any rights to safety and healthcare, with many living on the frontlines, exposed to physical danger and emotional distress from missile strikes.

Babies born into war face immediate risk from a lack of adequate healthcare, clean water, and nutrition support, including disruption to breastfeeding and early childhood care. Stress and trauma experienced by parents in conflict zones can also have a major impact on long-term development and child mental health.

According to Armed Conflict Location and Event Data ( ACLED), there have been more than 1,000 attacks on civilians in Ukraine since 24 February 2022. Towns and communities on the frontline have been turned to rubble and air raid alerts can go off multiple times a day across the country, warning people of the threat to their lives. In October 2024 alone, the capital Kyiv was attacked 20 times.

In recent months, there has been a significant increase in civilian casualties, with many caused by the use of explosive weapons in densely populated areas. Children - including babies - continued to be killed and injured at an alarming rate.

Attacks on healthcare facilities also pose a serious risk to the lives of babies and their mothers. There have been 1,800 verified attacks on healthcare facilities in the past 1,000 days - more than one health facility attacked each day. In July 2024, Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital was bombed, injuring and killing 144 children and adults.

Repeated strikes on energy infrastructure and a reduction in electricity production will also have critical implications for health facilities and their ability to provide adequate services for mothers and babies, especially as the freezing winter begins.

Mothers have told Save the Children that attacks on healthcare facilities make them scared to go to hospitals, some even missing essential appointments due to the risk of attacks.

Yuliia- (42), gave birth to her third daughter, Tetiana- (2) a month after the war started:

"There were some challenges with the birth. The due date was 24 March (2022) and there was an air alert all day and I was worried, so I didn’t go to the hospital, and I stayed home. I waited inside for the whole day. The next day, early in the morning, the alert went off and I went to the hospital.

"Right after the birth the air alert started again so we went to the corridor where there was a thick wall to protect us. Psychologically it wasn’t a nice experience, but the medical workers gave me food and warm blankets and took care of me. Of course, there was a lot of anxiety not knowing what was going to happen next week or even in the next 24 hours because we were hearing rockets going overhead all the time.

"A place nearby to our house was hit by more than 10 rockets. And our house isn’t in good condition. One of the last rockets hit 10 or 15 metres away from the entrance to our apartment building. A wall protected us from the shrapnel.

"My children are more disturbed [since the war]. They don’t always say something, but I can see they’ve become more disturbed. For example, the little one (Tetiana ), when she hears someone slamming the door next door, she says: ‘there’s an explosion, let’s go to the shelter!’"

Mothers are also worried about how their babies and children will cope in the months ahead with predictions of the toughest winter yet since the full-scale war started. The targeted strikes on energy infrastructure will potentially leave mothers and babies without heating and hot water for hours at a time as temperatures drop well below zero, and even reach -20 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Valentyna- (29) gave birth to her daughter Polina- (2) just before the war broke out. They live close to the frontline in the Donetsk region and Valentyna is worried about the upcoming winter:

" There’s the risk of freezing. Even if a missile doesn’t directly hit your house but strikes something like the boiler room, it can cause a lot of cold [in the house], especially during freezing weather. It can get extremely cold. If the missile hits a residential building, there’s the danger of shrapnel or even a direct strike. While rescuers are working to clear debris, you may freeze to death before help arrives."

Save the Children’s Country Director in Ukraine, Sonia Khush, said:

"In 1,000 days of war in Ukraine, children have been killed and maimed, had their entire childhoods ripped away from them, they’ve lost loved ones and friends, they’ve had to flee their homes in the dark of night and have endured countless hours sheltering in corridors, basements and subways. It’s totally unacceptable and the world needs to do more to stop this endless violence against children.

"Today also marks World Children’s Day, a day when we’re supposed to be celebrating children and their rights, including their right to safety, food, water, healthcare and education. Yet, in Ukraine and around the world today, children’s rights are being constantly violated.

"Children in Ukraine need the support of the international community more than ever. The world must step up and ensure that the humanitarian response is fully funded and that they commit to supporting the long-term recovery of this generation. Parties to the conflict must end the appalling attacks on civilians and grave violations against children."

Save the Children has been working in Ukraine since 2014. Since 24 February 2022, the children’s rights agency has dramatically scaled up its operations and now has a team of 350 staff based in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Sumy and Chernivtsi. Working with more than 25 partners, the organisation has provided essential support and have reached more than 3.44 million people - including around 1.4 million children.

