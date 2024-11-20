New Server For Palau Customs To Optimise Operations

[13 November 2024; Koror, Palau] The Republic of Palau’s Bureau of Customs and Border Protection (BCBP) received an advanced server to host the recently implemented ASYCUDA, a state-of-the-art customs management software, streamlining customs and border processes.

The arrival of the upgraded server marks a significant step in enhancing Palau’s customs infrastructure.

The Director of the Republic of Palau’s Bureau of Customs and Border Protection, Mr. John Tarkong Jr. said the server will become the backbone of the administration’s operations.

“It will manage customer databases, process online transactions, and store critical business data and without this server, our current modern businesses would struggle to operate efficiently and compete in the digital marketplace,” Mr. Tarkong Jr. stated.

Consequently, the server will allow BCBP to implement access controls, encryption, and data backups to safeguard sensitive information deemed “crucial in an era of increasing cyber threats and data breaches,” Mr. Tarkong Jr. said.

The server is designed for high performance, reliability, and scalability, ensuring it can handle numerous simultaneous requests from clients.

Previously, BCBP relied on an older server to run ASYCUDA, which constrained the system's performance, limiting reliability and scalability.

With the new server, BCBP now has greater processing power and expanded storage capacity, enabling faster transaction processing, improved data handling, and more efficient real-time communication with customs stakeholders.

This upgrade will support Palau’s ongoing efforts to modernize and optimize its customs operations.

The purchase of the new server was made through the European Union funded Improving Pacific Islands Customs and Trade (IMPACT) Project implemented by the UN Trade and Development.

The UN Trade and Development’s Regional Coordinator for the ASYCUDA Programme in the Asia and the Pacific, Mr. Jayvee Santos, said the Programme was proud to support the initiative.

“The high-performance servers supplied through the EU-funded IMPACT project will play a crucial role in modernizing the BCBP’s infrastructure. They will enable the handling of increasing volumes of data with greater speed and security, bringing additional resources to interface with other government systems, and prepare for the implementation of an electronic Single Window system,” Mr. Santos said.

