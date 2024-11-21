Groundbreaking Whale Rights Law Inspired By Māori King's Legacy To Be Unveiled In London

Joint Media Release: Pacific Whale Fund, Simmons & Simmons, and Ocean Vision Legal

LONDON – November 20 – In a landmark move for environmental law, a groundbreaking bill that redefines humanity's relationship with the natural world will be unveiled in London today. The initiative, that will support governments to confer legal personhood on whales and other cetaceans, is inspired by the legacy of the late Māori King, Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII, and the He Whakaputanga Moana (Ocean) Declaration – a historic agreement signed by Polynesian Indigenous leaders earlier this year that garnered global attention with over 2 billion people engaging with the story.

Called "Te Mana o Te Tohorā" ("the enduring power of whales"), the proposed legislation offers a pathway for nations to adopt similar laws and contribute to a global movement recognising the rights of nature. Developed by the Pacific Whale Fund in collaboration with Simmons & Simmons London and Ocean Vision Legal (International) it sets a new global benchmark for environmental protection.

“Te Mana o Te Tohorā provides a compelling model for how rights of nature frameworks can be used to protect the ocean and recognise the interconnectedness of all living beings,” said Michelle Bender, an expert in the rights of nature from Ocean Vision Legal, who helped draft the Bill. “By integrating Indigenous values and perspectives, the bill offers innovative solutions to protecting whales and their habitats while honouring the crucial role of Indigenous peoples and local communities as guardians of the ocean. Te Mana o Te Tohorā demonstrates how we can create more effective, just, and holistic legal frameworks by drawing on centuries of Indigenous wisdom.”

The unveiling of the legislation in London bridges the Pacific and the United Kingdom in a powerful act of reconciliation said Māori conservationist, Mere Takoko, Chief Executive of the Pacific Whale Fund. She explained, "Historically, European powers, including Britain, decimated whale populations in the Pacific. Presenting Te Mana o Te Tohorā in the capital marks a significant step towards acknowledging this past, reconciling with our history, and forging a new path of cooperation for ocean conservation.”

Developed within the offices of Simmons & Simmons near the River Thames, once a central hub for London's whale oil industry, the initiative marks a significant shift in perspective. “Where whale oil once illuminated the city's streets, the bill illuminates a path towards respecting and protecting these ocean giants who are considered ancestors by Māori. We aim to catalyse a global shift in how we perceive and protect tohorā (whales),” added Takoko who was recently appointed as the first Indigenous Pacific ambassador to King Charle’s Circular Bioeconomy Alliance (CBA).

The Pacific Whale Fund has been created to actively support the royal houses of Polynesia who have been leading efforts to confer legal personhood on whales and protect their ocean home. Through a shared commitment to whale conservation, the group believes the initiative offers a unique opportunity to forge stronger alliances between the United Kingdom and the Pacific and intend to also invite Middle Eastern and Mediterranean nations into the initiative. “It’s about seeking to protect whales through a lens of respect, reciprocity, and shared responsibility,” stated Takoko

“Te Mana o te Tohorā represents a significant advancement in UK legal approaches,” said Rob Allen who is a Partner at Simmons & Simmons who have co-led the legal effort. “It builds upon existing protections for whales and dolphins, going further to recognise their sentience, complex social structures, and vital ecological roles. This legislation challenges outdated legal frameworks that view these beings as mere resources, providing a blueprint for a new era of legal recognition and respect for all ocean life.”

Dr. Ralph Chami, Chairman of the Pacific Whale Fund, highlighted the economic imperative behind protecting whales, stating, “Whales are not just majestic creatures; they are vital assets for our planet's economy. Their role in carbon sequestration, nutrient cycling, and maintaining healthy fisheries is worth trillions of dollars. By recognising their legal personhood, we are not only upholding an ethical responsibility, but also making a smart investment in our planet's future."

