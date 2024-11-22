The Global Campaign To Demand Climate Justice (DCJ); Reaction Huddle: COP29 Text And Qurultay Meeting

When: Thursday, 21 November | 3.00pm (or as soon as COP29 Presidency’s Qurultay meeting ends)

Where: Outside Nizami Plenary

Who:

Meena Raman, Third World Network

Brandon Wu, ActionAid USA

Kirtana Chandrashekharan, Friends of the Earth International

We are one day away from the official end of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference (COP29), the “finance COP”. New text has been released, raising serious concerns for the global south on the lack of commitment from the global north countries to put in any sort of number on the NCQG, not to mention the inclusion of deeply problematic false solutions like carbon markets, green bonds, debt for nature swaps as alternative means of climate finance. We are clearly seeing a breakdown of the climate talks at COP29, orchestrated by the global north to continue escaping from their historical obligations, while at the same time shifting all burden on the developing countries, not just for ambitious climate action, but also for the potential failure of this COP.

Developed countries have increasingly shown they would rather fund war, conflict, and genocide, and continue to subsidise fossil fuel companies, than provide the urgent climate finance needed by the developing countries.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

As the parties go into the Qurultay, organised by the COP29 Presidency, it is increasingly clear that we are heading towards a COP outcome that will not only fail to deliver on its mandate but also condemn the global south to further devastating impacts of the climate crisis. Join us for a media huddle, where our experts highlight the real life implications of the new text as well as react to the parties inputs during the Qurultay.

© Scoop Media

