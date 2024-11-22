Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

G20 Leaders Reaffirm Commitment To SDGs, Inclusive Growth

Friday, 22 November 2024, 7:38 pm
Press Release: IISD

  • The 22-page outcome document is guided by the Brazilian G20 Presidency’s priorities of: social inclusion and the fight against hunger and poverty; sustainable development, energy transitions, and climate action; and the reform of global governance institutions.
  • It underscores that the leaders will continue to promote “strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth, address cost of living pressures, safeguard fiscal sustainability and mitigate negative spillovers.”

The leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) have reaffirmed their “commitment to building a just world and a sustainable planet, while leaving no one behind.” Placing “inequality, in all its dimensions, at the center of the G20 agenda,” the G20 Rio de Janeiro Leaders’ Declaration reaffirms the leaders’ commitment to fostering urgent action to achieve the SDGs through socially just, environmentally sustainable, and economically sound measures.

The 22-page outcome document is guided by the Brazilian G20 Presidency’s priorities of: social inclusion and the fight against hunger and poverty; sustainable development, energy transitions, and climate action; and the reform of global governance institutions. It underscores that the leaders will continue to promote “strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth, address cost of living pressures, safeguard fiscal sustainability and mitigate negative spillovers.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

To support social inclusion and the fight against hunger and poverty, the declaration highlights the launch by the G20 of the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty. The Alliance will support the implementation of country-led, country-owned, large-scale, and evidence-based programs through strategies such as cash transfers, development of homegrown school feeding programs, improving access to microfinance and the formal financial system, and social protection.

The leaders also endorse the Rio de Janeiro G20 Ministerial Declaration on International Tax Cooperation. Recognizing progressive taxation as a key tool to reduce domestic inequalities, strengthen fiscal sustainability, and facilitate the achievement of the SDGs, they undertake to “seek to engage cooperatively to ensure that ultra-high-net-worth individuals are effectively taxed.”

To support the promotion of water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) systems that are inclusive, integrated, sustainable, and gender-responsive, and help build resilience to the impacts of biodiversity loss, climate change, environmental degradation, and other challenges, the leaders welcome the Call to Action on Strengthening Drinking Water and Sanitation and Hygiene Services.

To support sustainable development, energy transitions, and climate action, the leaders “reaffirm [their] respective commitments to scale up urgent action to address the crises and challenges posed by climate change, biodiversity loss, desertification, ocean and land degradation, drought and pollution.” They pledge to accelerate the reform of the international financial architecture and look forward to a successful new collective quantified goal on climate finance (NCQG) outcome at the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

With regard to reform of global governance institutions, the Declaration states that “[t]here will be no sustainability nor prosperity without peace.” It outlines the leaders’ commitment to the reform of the UN, the international financial architecture, and the multilateral trading system (MTS).

This year’s Summit convened from 18-19 November, taking place concurrently with the 2024 UN Climate Conference.

The G20 includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the UK, and the US, as well as the African Union (AU) and the EU.

Invited to the 2024 G20 Summit were Angola, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, the Holy See, Malaysia, Mozambique, Nigeria, Norway, Paraguay, Portugal, Qatar, Singapore, Spain, Tanzania, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Uruguay, and Viet Nam.

The G20 leaders will meet in South Africa in 2025 and in the US in 2026. [G20 Brazil]

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from IISD on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 