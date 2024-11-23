Rights Expert Demands Release Of Russian Doctor Jailed For Anti-War Views

15 November 2024

Dr. Nadezhda Buyanova was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison for allegedly making anti-war remarks concerning Russian troops fighting in Ukraine, during a private medical consultation.

“It is appalling to sentence a doctor for unproven private comment in the course of her professional duties,” said Mariana Katzarova, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Russian Federation.

The case originated when the widow of a Russian serviceman killed in Ukraine filed a complaint alleging that Dr. Buyanova made derogatory statements about her deceased husband during their child’s medical appointment.

Russia the aggressor

According to the complaint, the doctor allegedly described the father as a “legitimate target for the Ukrainian army” and stated that “Russia is to blame as it is the aggressor”.

The court reportedly relied on a pre-trail interview with the seven-year-old and the advanced phrasing involved suggested the testimony had likely been scripted. The child was not allowed to be cross-examined, undermining the fairness of proceedings, said the independent Human Rights Council-appointed expert.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Trial concerns

Dr. Buyanova, who was born in Lviv, Ukraine, has rejected the allegations against her. Responding to accusations of anti-Russian bias, she stated, “I am related to three ethnicities: Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian. I don’t want to have to choose between them”.

“This rushed trial based primarily on the testimony of a seven-year-old child, is yet another example of sham trials in Russia, targeting individuals simply for their anti-war stance,” Ms. Katzarova said.

The proceedings have raised concerns regarding unfairness for relying on the child’s testimony whose statement contained advanced phrasing, while denying the defence of any opportunity for cross-examination.

Systemic repression

The case has sparked widespread protest within Russia’s medical community, with more than 1,000 doctors signing an open letter advocating for Dr. Buyanova’s release.

Their protest emerges against a backdrop of intensifying repression, with current estimates indicating between 1,372 and 1,700 political prisoners detained in Russia, many for opposing the war in Ukraine.

“This case reflects the pattern of widespread and systemic suppression of any peaceful anti-war expression, targeting human rights defenders, political opposition and ordinary citizens for expressing views challenging state narratives,” Ms, Katzorva said.

In her September report to the UN Human Rights Council, the Special Rapporteur urged the Russian Government to cease using its judicial system as a political tool to silence civil society and dissenting voices.

“Buyova’s case is yet another emblematic case in Russia meant to gag war critics and instil fear among the Russian people,” Ms. Katzarova concluded.

“Buyanova must be released immediately and all charges against her dropped. Laws that stifle freedom of expression such as ‘war-censorship’ laws should be urgently repealed”.

Special Rapporteurs and other independent rights experts work on a voluntary basis, are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for their work. The belong to no organisation or government, serving in a purely individual capacity.

© Scoop Media

