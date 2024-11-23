COP29 Declaration

Baku, Azerbaijan, November 22th, 2024 - We, the members of the Global Campaign to Demand Climate Justice, want to express our position before the end of COP29 on the final text that will be delivered soon.

Given the severity of the climate crisis - which has only grown in intensity and injustice after 32 years of ineffective negotiations - we urge the governments to increase ambition in the decisions to be taken at COP29, particularly with regard to the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG).

This is a critical moment to ensure that financial flows are sufficient, equitable, and effective, in alignment with the real needs of the developing countries and the communities most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

We reaffirm our demands for an NCQG agreement that:

Considers a quantum in the order of trillions USD per year of new, additional, public, grants-based climate finance from developed countries to the Global South, without generating any debt;

Includes finance for loss and damages caused by the climate crisis;

Considers direct, fair and equitable access for Indigenous peoples and the most affected and vulnerable communities;

Does not promote false solutions in the form of debt for nature swaps, green bonds or carbon markets.

Any NCQG outcome that doesn’t deliver those conditions, whilst rich countries continue to fund the genocide in Palestine, is pure hypocrisy.

Finally, we reiterate our rejection of the agreement on carbon markets (A6.4), which have proven to be ineffective in mitigation, deepening the climate crisis and the violation of rights in the Global South.

