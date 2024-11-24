Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

United States: Experts Call For Urgent Ban On Executions By Nitrogen Gas In Alabama

Sunday, 24 November 2024, 11:29 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (20 November 2024) – UN experts* today expressed alarm at an imminent execution in the United States using nitrogen hypoxia and said that this method may amount to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, or even torture.

The execution of Carey Grayson scheduled for 21 November 2024 would be the third time nitrogen has been used to carry out the death penalty. The experts have previously raised concerns about this method of execution.**

The first person ever to be executed in this way in February 2024, Kenneth Smith, reportedly took more than 20 minutes to die and writhed and convulsed on the gurney.

“We reiterate our call for an urgent ban on execution by nitrogen asphyxiation, which is clearly prohibited under international law,” the experts said, reminding the United States of its international obligations as a party to both the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention against Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

The experts also expressed concern that defendants challenging their execution method on the basis that it may constitute inhumane or degrading treatment in the United States of America needed to prove there is an alternative method of execution available.

“We emphasise that the prohibition on torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment is absolute, never acceptable and not dependant on alternatives.”

The experts also underlined their grave concern that other US states were taking steps to use nitrogen gas inhalation as a method of execution.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“This case further echoes concern over the lack of effective legal assistance and accommodations to guarantee fair trial and due process in criminal cases against persons with intellectual and psychosocial disabilities,” the experts said, noting that Grayson had bipolar disorder in his youth.

They appealed to Federal and State authorities in the United States and the State of Alabama to halt Grayson’s execution and any others scheduled to be executed in this manner and to join the growing global consensus towards universal abolition of the death penalty – beginning by promptly imposing a moratorium on executions.

*The experts: Morris Tidball-Binz, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions; Alice Jill Edwards,Special Rapporteur on Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment; Ashwini K.P., Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, Matthew Gillett (Chair-Rapporteur), Ganna Yudkivska (Vice-Chair on Communications), Priya Gopalan (Vice-Chair on Follow-Up), Miriam Estrada Castillo, and Mumba Malila, Working Group on arbitrary detention.

** The experts wrote to the United States of America in December 2023, they received an acknowledgement of receipt. No substantive response has been received to date. The experts also issued a press release on 3 January 2024 and on 30 January 2024.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 