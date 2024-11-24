Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
APEC Leaders Issue Machu Picchu Statement

Sunday, 24 November 2024, 1:01 pm
Press Release: APEC

Lima, Peru, 16 November 2024

The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies concluded their meeting in Lima on Saturday by issuing the 2024 APEC Leaders’ Declaration.

View the 2024 APEC Leaders’ Machu Picchu Declaration and the accompanying Chair’s Statement

The declaration outlines new commitments for APEC members to take forward over the coming years towards achieving the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040 for an open dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community by 2040, including through the implementation of the Aotearoa Plan of Action, for the prosperity of all people and future generations.

The declaration notes the significant changes affecting areas such as trade and investment, the environment, including climate change, food security and energy security. It also notes how effective multilateral cooperation is even more important in this context.

Leaders acknowledge the concrete achievements in advancing an inclusive and sustainable economic growth agenda and reaffirm their commitment to ensuring that the Asia-Pacific remains the world’s most dynamic and interconnected region.

The following annexes accompany the declaration:

Ichma Statement on A New Look at the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific Agenda

Lima Roadmap to Promote the Transition to the Formal and Global Economies (2025-2040)

APEC leaders will meet again in 2025 when the Republic of Korea chairs APEC and hosts the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting. Leaders look forward to upcoming APEC host years of China (2026) and Viet Nam (2027), and welcome Singapore’s offer to host in 2030.

Find more from APEC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
