APEC Recognizes Champions Of Sustainability With 2024 BCG Award

Lima, Peru, 14 November 2024

The annual APEC Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Award recognizes individuals who have implemented sustainable practices with lasting positive impacts in their communities. It covers three categories – Women, Youth and MSMEs – and highlights how local solutions can address global challenges.

Peru’s Vice Minister of Foreign Trade Teresa Mera congratulated the winners, emphasizing the significance of their work: “These exceptional individuals have set a high standard for sustainability, showing that innovative thinking and dedication can address some of the region’s most pressing environmental challenges.”

"They serve as powerful examples of how ingenuity and dedication to the environment can inspire not only local but global communities to act for a sustainable future,” Vice Minister Mera continued. “These projects demonstrate that the path to prosperity can be one that nurtures the planet and uplifts communities.”

Meet the three winners of the 2024 APEC BCG Award

Founder of Folkcharm Co. Ltd, Passawee Tapasanan Kodaka, is recognized under the women’s category for her pioneering sustainable fashion brand that champions heritage crafts, community empowerment, and environmental consciousness. Folkcharm uses rain-fed cotton, traditional weaving techniques, and a zero-waste production model that incorporates natural dyes and off-cuts, promoting production transparency and traceability as well as sustainable living.

Youth category winner Muh. Agung Saputra launched Indonesia’s first “Food Rescue App” to combat food waste and reduce emissions. His app allows food businesses and farms to sell surplus products at reduced prices, rescuing over 350 tons of food and preventing 5,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions. The app’s impact extends to half a million users and 4,000 partners across Indonesia, supporting sustainability and entrepreneurship.

Founded by Chirayuth Tiewsomboonkit, Nippan Intercrop Co. Ltd won the MSME category. Nippan Intercrop transforms agricultural waste, especially corn cobs, into compostable briquettes for animal bedding and seedling substrates, using a zero-waste approach. By repurposing waste from local farmers, the company reduces harmful emissions from traditional farming.



