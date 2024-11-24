Cooperation Critical For Implementation Of Global Biodiversity Framework

The UN Common Approach to Biodiversity seeks to align GBF targets and goals with the mandate of 52 UN agencies and organizations to realize “a culture of nature” in UN institutions.

Stakeholders showcased their cooperative efforts and discussed how cooperation works in a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach.

COP 16 Thematic and Stakeholder Days focused on NBSAPs, education, the Ocean, health, women, NGO perspectives, academia and research, restoration, and faith.

20 November 2024

During the 2024 UN Biodiversity Conference (CBD COP 16), a full day, 31 October, was dedicated to cooperation. Representatives from different processes, conventions, and multilateral environmental agreements (MEAs) focused on the need for cooperation for the efficient and effective implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) goals and targets.

Throughout the Cooperation Day, a range of stakeholders showcased their cooperative efforts and discussed how cooperation works in a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach to integrate global strategies on biodiversity, climate change, land degradation, and pollution.

During a session on experiences on coherent implementation of MEAs, speakers highlighted:

The CitiesWithNature and RegionsWithNature action platforms, recognized by the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) for reporting subnational actions and voluntary commitments to the GBF;

That following the establishment of the UAE-Belém Work Programme on Indicators under the Paris Agreement, climate colleagues reached out to learn from experiences with the CBD’s Ad Hoc Technical Expert Group on Indicators;

Technical Expert Group on Indicators; Insights from the Rio Conventions Joint Capacity- building Programme; and

Cooperation supporting actions and tools, such as the Bern III Conference on Cooperation among Biodiversity-related Conventions and the Data Reporting Tool for MEAs (DaRT).

Another session provided an overview of the UN Common Approach to Biodiversity, which seeks to align GBF targets and goals with the mandate of 52 UN agencies and organizations to realize “a culture of nature” in UN institutions. Speakers emphasized:

Strong connections between human health and environmental conservation, pointing to the One Health approach as a model for the integrated, whole-of-society strategy needed for effective GBF implementation;

Efforts to help countries integrate disaster risk considerations into climate and biodiversity policies; and

Examples of a common approach across governance levels, including the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures, the Climate and Biodiversity Initiative, and the Global Environment Facility (GEF) Small Grants Program (SGP).

A conversation on opportunities and challenges for the Common Approach at the country, regional, and sub-regional levels was held. In addition, an interactive session identified successes and challenges of cooperation and further collaboration, provided a summary, and outlined next steps.

A session on contributions from the Thematic and Stakeholder Days included perspectives and insights from ten contributors of each of the days. The Days focused on: National Biodiversity Strategic Action Plans (NBSAPs); education; the Ocean; health; women; NGO perspectives; academia and research; restoration; and faith.

On the most important actions that can be implemented moving forward in a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, recommendations included:

Mechanisms for acknowledging failures in policies and projects;

Establishing knowledge- and technology-sharing platforms;

Incentivizing community-government-private sector cooperation;

Establishing formal multistakeholder platforms;

Ensuring transparency and accountability at all levels; and

Organizing in a way that mirrors symbiotic relationships.

During the closing session, participants suggested, among others: having a Cooperation Day at the beginning of Conferences of the Parties (COPs); fostering informal spaces more conducive to dialogue; being more proactive in pursuing cooperation partners; and monitoring whether outputs from Cooperation Day actually lead to cooperation.

The event was organized by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), the CBD, the UN Development Programme (UNDP), and the Environmental Management Group (EMG).

