Unjust Sentencing Under Hong Kong’s National Security Law

November 19, 2024

The United States strongly condemns the sentences announced today in Hong Kong’s National Security Law (NSL) trial of pro-democracy advocates, known as the NSL 47. The 45 defendants sentenced today were aggressively prosecuted, and many now face life-altering imprisonment simply for their peaceful participation in political activities which are protected under the Basic Law of Hong Kong. In response, the Department of State is taking steps to impose new visa restrictions on multiple Hong Kong officials responsible for implementation of the NSL, pursuant to Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. We will continue to monitor the implementation of Hong Kong’s national security laws and promote accountability for human rights in the PRC and Hong Kong.

We call on Hong Kong authorities to immediately and unconditionally release these 45 individuals and similarly detained political prisoners. These harsh sentences erode confidence in Hong Kong’s judicial system and harm the city’s international reputation. We continue to urge the PRC government and Hong Kong authorities to uphold Hong Kong’s judicial independence, cease the use of vague national security laws to silence those peacefully expressing their political views, and restore the openness that was so crucial to Hong Kong’s vitality and success.

