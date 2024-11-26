Breakthrough Global Event On Airport Innovation Kicks Off In Rome

Rome, 26 November 2024 – This week, the global community of airport innovators, start-ups, visionary thinkers, researchers and top tech minds gathers in Rome for Airports Innovate. The conference, organised jointly by ACI EUROPE, ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East and ACI World, and hosted by Aeroporti di Roma, will chart the future of air travel, pooling innovative solutions, groundbreaking tools and know-how from across the globe.

Key topics on the agenda include:

Unlocking the potential of Generative AI

Identifying new tools and solutions boosting airports’ sustainability efforts

Innovations enhancing operations and passenger experience

Future-proofing of Human Resources (HR) practices

Data- and AI-driven forecasting

Advanced Air Mobility

The future of energy at airports

Marco Troncone, Aeroporti di Roma CEO commented, “Innovation lies at the core of Aeroporti di Roma’s DNA, with our ‘open innovation’ model setting a benchmark in the aviation industry and fostering collaboration with hundreds of startups worldwide. Hosting this year’s ACI AIRPORTS INNOVATE at Rome Fiumicino Airport is both an honor and a testament to our commitment to shaping the airport of the future. This event provides the perfect platform to exchange ideas, share our expertise, and harness collective creativity to reimagine the future of air travel with the global airport community.”

Justin Erbacci, ACI World Director General said: "The future of aviation is being transformed by innovation at every level—whether it's enhancing passenger experiences, improving operational efficiencies, or building smarter, more sustainable airports. ACI is committed to supporting our members in leading this transformation, ensuring that airports remain resilient, agile, and ready for the demands of tomorrow's global air travel. We thank our co-organizers, ACI EUROPE and ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East, for their continued collaboration, and our host, Aeroporti di Roma, for their hospitality and leadership. Airports Innovate serves as a critical platform for connecting innovators that are paving the way for a brighter future for airports and aviation worldwide."

About ACI

Airports Council International (ACI), the trade association of the world’s airports, is a federated organization comprising ACI World, ACI Africa, ACI Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, ACI EUROPE, ACI Latin America and the Caribbean and ACI North America. In representing the best interests of airports during key phases of policy development, ACI makes a significant contribution toward ensuring a global air transport system that is safe, secure, efficient, and environmentally sustainable. As of May 2024, ACI serves 814 members, operating 2110 airports in 169 countries.

