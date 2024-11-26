Announcing The 2025 Ian Axford Fellows In Public Policy

Fulbright New Zealand is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2025 Ian Axford Fellowships in Public Policy. These fellowships are for outstanding mid-career US professionals to research and gain first-hand experience of public policy at a New Zealand government organisation.

Ian Axford Board Chair Roy Ferguson says the quality of this year’s applicants was especially high, leading to the awarding of three Fellowships.

“Our newest Fellows represent a diverse range of interests and specialisations, all of which have a particular resonance in both the US and New Zealand. This year’s fellows each come with the capacity to make a positive contribution to their host agencies, while at the same time gaining new insights to take back with them to the States,” said Roy Ferguson.

Fulbright NZ Executive Director Penelope Borland says the calibre of this year’s Fellows is testament to the enduring attraction of Aotearoa to public policy professionals in the US.

“New Zealand has long been seen as an exemplar of innovative, progressive public policy, and every year we see another talented crop of US policy professionals keen to experience our unique context. I am so pleased that the Ian Axford programme continues to provide for these opportunities,” said Penelope Borland.

The 2025 Ian Axford Fellows and their projects are as follows.

Julie Buchwald, from Santa Monica, California, will provide strategies for enhancing the community engagement strategies currently employed by the Independent Police Conduct Authority, the civilian oversight agency for the New Zealand Police.

Kathleen Cochrane, from Washington, DC, and the US Treasury, will research ‘Financing Mechanisms for the Multilateral Development Banks’ at The Treasury.

Paul Holland, from Arlington County, Virginia, will research ‘Strengthening Climate Resilience within the Indo-Pacific: An Analysis of Best Practices within the New Zealand Defence Force to Achieve Resilient Infrastructure’ while gaining experience at New Zealand Defence Force.

The Ian Axford Fellowships in Public Policy were established in 1995 by the New Zealand Government to reinforce links between New Zealand and the United States. Fulbright New Zealand administers the Ian Axford Fellowships in Public Policy on behalf of the Ian Axford Fellowship Board.

Fellowships are sponsored by New Zealand government agencies and other organisations, and provide participants with the opportunity to gain first-hand knowledge of public policy in New Zealand.

